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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?
a. Bacteria
b. Fungi
c. Algae
d. Protozoa

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1
Understand that microbiological growth media often contain components derived from natural sources to provide nutrients for microbial growth.
Recall that certain microorganisms produce substances useful in media preparation, such as agar and gelatin.
Identify that agar, a common solidifying agent in media, is extracted from red algae, which are a type of algae.
Recognize that bacteria, fungi, and protozoa are generally not sources for the solidifying agents used in media, although they can be grown on the media.
Conclude that among the options, algae are the microorganisms used to make microbiological growth media, specifically for producing agar.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbiological Growth Media

Microbiological growth media are substances used to support the growth of microorganisms in the lab. They provide essential nutrients, moisture, and a suitable environment for microbial cultivation and study.
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Role of Algae in Media Preparation

Certain algae, especially red algae, produce agar, a gelatinous substance widely used as a solidifying agent in microbiological media. Agar is preferred because it is not digested by most microbes and remains stable at incubation temperatures.
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Complex Media

Distinction Between Microorganism Types

Bacteria, fungi, and protozoa are microorganisms with different roles and characteristics. While bacteria and fungi are often studied using media, they are not typically sources for media components, unlike algae which provide agar.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List six types of microorganisms.

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Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Biochemistry _________ and __________.       

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Textbook Question

Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?

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Textbook Question

On the following photos, label cilium, flagellum, nucleus, and pseudopod.

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Textbook Question

Match each of the following descriptions with the person it best describes more than once or not at all. An answer may be used more than once.

1. Developed smallpox immunization

2. First photomicrograph of bacteria

3. Used mathematical data to improve nursing

4. Germs cause disease

5. Sought a “magic bullet” to destroy pathogens

6. Early epidemiologist

7. Father of Microbiology

8. Classification system

9. Discoverer of bacteria

10. Discoverer of protozoa

11. Founder of antiseptic surgery

12. Developed the most widely used bacterial staining technique


A. John Snow

B. Paul Ehrlich

C. Louis Pasteur

D. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

E. Carolus Linnaeus

F. John Needham

G. Eduard Buchner

H. Robert Koch

I. Joseph Lister

J. Edward Jenner

K. Girolamo Fracastoro

L. Hans Christian Gram

M. Florence Nightingale

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