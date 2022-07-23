What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
<IMAGE>
What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
<IMAGE>
In a Kirby-Bauer susceptibility test, the presence of a zone of inhibition around disks containing antimicrobial agents indicates __________ .
a. That the microbe does not grow in the presence of the agents
b. That the microbe grows well in the presence of the agents
c. The smallest amount of the agent that will inhibit the growth of the microbe
d. The minimum amount of an agent that kills the microbe in question
Given that both human cells and pathogens synthesize proteins at ribosomal sites, how can antimicrobial agents that target this process be safe to use in humans?
Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?
a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.
b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.
c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.
d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.
Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?
The key to successful chemotherapy is __________ .
a. Selective toxicity
b. A diffusion test
c. The minimum inhibitory concentration test
d. The spectrum of action