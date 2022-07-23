Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 6
Chapter 10, Problem 6

Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________  .
a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. Frequently develop in hospitals
d. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'multiple-drug-resistant microbes' (MDR microbes). These are microorganisms that have developed resistance to multiple antimicrobial drugs, making infections caused by them difficult to treat.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): 'are resistant to all antimicrobial agents.' Consider whether MDR microbes are resistant to every antimicrobial agent or just several, and understand the difference between multidrug resistance and pan-resistance.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): 'respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance.' Reflect on how microbes can adapt over time, especially under selective pressure from antimicrobial use, leading to resistance development.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): 'frequently develop in hospitals.' Think about the hospital environment, where antimicrobial use is high and patients are vulnerable, creating conditions that favor the emergence of MDR microbes.
Step 5: Combine your understanding of all options to determine if 'all of the above' (option d) correctly summarizes the characteristics of multiple-drug-resistant microbes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Multiple-Drug-Resistant Microbes

Multiple-drug-resistant microbes are microorganisms that have acquired resistance to several antimicrobial drugs, making infections difficult to treat. They are not necessarily resistant to all drugs but show resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:20
ABC Transporters Provide Multidrug Resistance

Mechanisms of Resistance Development

Microbes can develop resistance through genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes, often in response to exposure to new antimicrobials. This adaptive process allows them to survive treatments that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms

Hospital Environment and Resistance

Hospitals are common sites for the emergence and spread of drug-resistant microbes due to high antibiotic use and vulnerable patient populations. This environment promotes selection and transmission of resistant strains, leading to frequent outbreaks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:20
ABC Transporters Provide Multidrug Resistance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?

1201
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?

a. Penicillin

b. Vancomycin

c. Bacitracin

d. Isoniazid

710
views
Textbook Question

Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .

a. Beta-lactams

b. Trimethoprim

c. Polymyxin

d. Aminoglycosides

780
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?

a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.

b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.

c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.

d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.

712
views
Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.

720
views
Textbook Question

Cross resistance is __________ .

a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme

b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach

c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior

d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent

759
views