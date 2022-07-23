Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?
Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________ .
a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. Frequently develop in hospitals
d. All of the above
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Key Concepts
Definition of Multiple-Drug-Resistant Microbes
Mechanisms of Resistance Development
Hospital Environment and Resistance
Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?
a. Penicillin
b. Vancomycin
c. Bacitracin
d. Isoniazid
Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .
a. Beta-lactams
b. Trimethoprim
c. Polymyxin
d. Aminoglycosides
Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?
a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.
b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.
c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.
d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.
Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.
Cross resistance is __________ .
a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent