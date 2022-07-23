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Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem SA6
Chapter 10, Problem SA6

Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?

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1
Understand that resistant strains of pathogens develop primarily due to selective pressure from the misuse or overuse of antimicrobial agents, such as antibiotics.
Promote the appropriate use of antibiotics by ensuring they are prescribed only when necessary and that patients complete the full course of treatment to effectively eliminate pathogens and reduce the chance of resistance.
Implement infection control measures such as proper hand hygiene, sterilization of medical equipment, and isolation of infected patients to prevent the spread of resistant strains.
Encourage vaccination programs to reduce the incidence of infections, thereby decreasing the need for antibiotic use and the opportunity for resistance to develop.
Support ongoing surveillance and research to monitor resistance patterns and develop new antimicrobial agents or alternative therapies to stay ahead of resistant pathogens.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve to survive exposure to antibiotics, often through genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes. Understanding these mechanisms helps in developing strategies to limit resistance spread by targeting how bacteria evade drugs.
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Antibiotic Stewardship

Antibiotic stewardship involves the careful and responsible use of antibiotics to minimize unnecessary prescriptions and ensure appropriate dosing and duration. This practice reduces selective pressure on bacteria, thereby slowing the emergence of resistant strains.
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Infection Control and Prevention

Infection control measures, such as hand hygiene, vaccination, and sanitation, reduce the transmission of pathogens, including resistant strains. Preventing infections lowers the need for antibiotics and limits opportunities for resistance to develop and spread.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?

a. Penicillin

b. Vancomycin

c. Bacitracin

d. Isoniazid

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Textbook Question

Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .

a. Beta-lactams

b. Trimethoprim

c. Polymyxin

d. Aminoglycosides

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Textbook Question

Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________  .

a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents

b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance

c. Frequently develop in hospitals

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.

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Textbook Question

A man has been given a broad-spectrum antibiotic for his stomach ulcer. What unintended consequences could arise from this therapy?

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Textbook Question

Cross resistance is __________ .

a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme

b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach

c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior

d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent

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