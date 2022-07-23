Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?
a. Penicillin
b. Vancomycin
c. Bacitracin
d. Isoniazid
Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?
a. Penicillin
b. Vancomycin
c. Bacitracin
d. Isoniazid
Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .
a. Beta-lactams
b. Trimethoprim
c. Polymyxin
d. Aminoglycosides
Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________ .
a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. Frequently develop in hospitals
d. All of the above
Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.
A man has been given a broad-spectrum antibiotic for his stomach ulcer. What unintended consequences could arise from this therapy?
Cross resistance is __________ .
a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent