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Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 7
Chapter 10, Problem 7

Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?
a. Penicillin
b. Vancomycin
c. Bacitracin
d. Isoniazid

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1
Understand that a beta-lactam ring is a specific chemical structure found in certain antibiotics, characterized by a four-membered lactam (a cyclic amide) ring.
Recall that beta-lactam antibiotics work by inhibiting bacterial cell wall synthesis, specifically targeting penicillin-binding proteins.
Identify which of the listed antibiotics contains this beta-lactam ring structure: penicillin, vancomycin, bacitracin, or isoniazid.
Recognize that penicillin is the classic example of a beta-lactam antibiotic, as it contains the beta-lactam ring essential for its antibacterial activity.
Conclude that among the options, penicillin is most closely associated with the beta-lactam ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Beta-lactam Ring Structure

The beta-lactam ring is a four-membered lactam (a cyclic amide) that is a key structural component of certain antibiotics. This ring is essential for the antibiotic's mechanism of action, as it interferes with bacterial cell wall synthesis by inhibiting penicillin-binding proteins.
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Penicillin and Beta-lactam Antibiotics

Penicillin is a classic example of a beta-lactam antibiotic, characterized by the presence of the beta-lactam ring. These antibiotics target bacterial cell wall synthesis, making them effective against many Gram-positive bacteria by disrupting peptidoglycan cross-linking.
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Differences Among Antibiotics Listed

Vancomycin, bacitracin, and isoniazid differ structurally and mechanistically from beta-lactam antibiotics. Vancomycin inhibits cell wall synthesis but lacks a beta-lactam ring; bacitracin interferes with cell wall precursors; isoniazid targets mycolic acid synthesis in mycobacteria.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?

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Textbook Question

Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .

a. Beta-lactams

b. Trimethoprim

c. Polymyxin

d. Aminoglycosides

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Textbook Question

Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________  .

a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents

b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance

c. Frequently develop in hospitals

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

A man has been given a broad-spectrum antibiotic for his stomach ulcer. What unintended consequences could arise from this therapy?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the actions of polyenes, azoles, allylamines, and polymyxin.

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Textbook Question

Cross resistance is __________ .

a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme

b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach

c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior

d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent

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