Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?
Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?
a. Penicillin
b. Vancomycin
c. Bacitracin
d. Isoniazid
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Key Concepts
Beta-lactam Ring Structure
Penicillin and Beta-lactam Antibiotics
Differences Among Antibiotics Listed
Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .
a. Beta-lactams
b. Trimethoprim
c. Polymyxin
d. Aminoglycosides
Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________ .
a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. Frequently develop in hospitals
d. All of the above
A man has been given a broad-spectrum antibiotic for his stomach ulcer. What unintended consequences could arise from this therapy?
Compare and contrast the actions of polyenes, azoles, allylamines, and polymyxin.
Cross resistance is __________ .
a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent