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Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 5
Chapter 10, Problem 5

Cross resistance is __________ .
a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of antimicrobial resistance mechanisms. These include enzymatic deactivation, alteration of target sites, changes in membrane permeability, and cross resistance.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify what each describes: (a) enzymatic deactivation, (b) alteration of target sites preventing attachment, (c) mutation affecting membrane channels, and (d) resistance due to similarity between antimicrobial agents.
Step 3: Recall that cross resistance refers to a situation where resistance to one antimicrobial agent confers resistance to another agent, usually because the two agents are structurally or functionally similar.
Step 4: Match the definition of cross resistance to the options given. The correct description should involve resistance to one agent because of its similarity to another agent.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing resistance to one antimicrobial agent due to its similarity to another (option d) best fits the definition of cross resistance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antimicrobial Resistance Mechanisms

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria evolve ways to survive exposure to drugs designed to kill them. Common mechanisms include enzymatic deactivation of drugs, alteration of drug targets, and changes in membrane permeability, all of which reduce drug effectiveness.
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Cross Resistance

Cross resistance refers to a situation where resistance to one antimicrobial agent confers resistance to another, usually because the drugs have similar structures or mechanisms of action. This means that bacteria resistant to one drug may also be resistant to related drugs.
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Mutation and Genetic Adaptation in Bacteria

Bacterial mutations can alter genes that affect drug uptake or target sites, leading to resistance. These genetic changes can modify membrane channels or enzymes, preventing antimicrobial agents from entering the cell or binding effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is most closely associated with a beta-lactam ring?

a. Penicillin

b. Vancomycin

c. Bacitracin

d. Isoniazid

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Textbook Question

Given that both human cells and pathogens synthesize proteins at ribosomal sites, how can antimicrobial agents that target this process be safe to use in humans?

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Textbook Question

Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________  .

a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents

b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance

c. Frequently develop in hospitals

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?

a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.

b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.

c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.

d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.

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Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.

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