Given that resistant strains of pathogens are a concern to the general health of a population, what can be done to prevent their development?
Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.
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Key Concepts
Mechanism of Action of Antimicrobial Agents
Development of Antimicrobial Resistance
Difference Between Resistance and Induced Resistance
Given that both human cells and pathogens synthesize proteins at ribosomal sites, how can antimicrobial agents that target this process be safe to use in humans?
Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________ .
a. Are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. Respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. Frequently develop in hospitals
d. All of the above
Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?
a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.
b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.
c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.
d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.
Cross resistance is __________ .
a. The deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. Alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. The mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. Resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent
The key to successful chemotherapy is __________ .
a. Selective toxicity
b. A diffusion test
c. The minimum inhibitory concentration test
d. The spectrum of action