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Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 3
Chapter 10, Problem 3

The key to successful chemotherapy is __________ .
a. Selective toxicity
b. A diffusion test
c. The minimum inhibitory concentration test
d. The spectrum of action

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1
Understand the concept of chemotherapy in microbiology, which refers to the use of chemical substances to treat infectious diseases by targeting microorganisms.
Recognize that the key to successful chemotherapy is the ability to harm the pathogen without damaging the host, which is known as selective toxicity.
Review the options given: (a) selective toxicity, (b) a diffusion test, (c) the minimum inhibitory concentration test, and (d) the spectrum of action, and consider their definitions and roles in chemotherapy.
Identify that a diffusion test and minimum inhibitory concentration test are methods to evaluate antimicrobial effectiveness, but they are not the fundamental principle behind successful chemotherapy.
Conclude that the principle of selective toxicity, which ensures that the drug targets microbial cells specifically while sparing host cells, is the key to successful chemotherapy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Selective Toxicity

Selective toxicity refers to the ability of a chemotherapeutic agent to target and kill or inhibit pathogens without causing harm to the host's cells. This principle is fundamental in chemotherapy to ensure effective treatment with minimal side effects.
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Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Test

The MIC test determines the lowest concentration of an antimicrobial agent that prevents visible growth of a microorganism. It helps guide dosage but is not the key principle behind successful chemotherapy.
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Spectrum of Action

The spectrum of action describes the range of microorganisms affected by an antimicrobial agent, whether broad or narrow. While important for choosing treatment, it is secondary to the concept of selective toxicity in chemotherapy success.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.

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Textbook Question

Given that both human cells and pathogens synthesize proteins at ribosomal sites, how can antimicrobial agents that target this process be safe to use in humans?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?

a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.

b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.

c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.

d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.

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Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.

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Textbook Question

Why is the fact that drug Z destroys the NAM portions of a cell’s wall structure an important factor in considering the drug for chemotherapy?

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Textbook Question

Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?

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