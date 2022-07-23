What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
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What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
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Given that both human cells and pathogens synthesize proteins at ribosomal sites, how can antimicrobial agents that target this process be safe to use in humans?
Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?
a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.
b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.
c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.
d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.
Support or refute the following statement: Antimicrobial agents make cells become resistant.
Why is the fact that drug Z destroys the NAM portions of a cell’s wall structure an important factor in considering the drug for chemotherapy?
Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?