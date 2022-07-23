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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 2
Chapter 11, Problem 2

What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.

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Start by defining extremophiles as microorganisms that thrive in environmental conditions considered extreme or hostile for most life forms, such as very high or low temperatures, acidity, salinity, or pressure.
Explain that extremophiles are classified based on the type of extreme condition they inhabit. For example, thermophiles are extremophiles that thrive at high temperatures, often above 45°C.
Provide an example of a thermophile, such as \(\textit{Thermus aquaticus}\), which is found in hot springs and is notable for its heat-stable enzymes used in PCR techniques.
Describe another type of extremophile, such as halophiles, which thrive in environments with very high salt concentrations, like salt lakes or salt mines.
Give an example of a halophile, such as \(\textit{Halobacterium salinarum}\), which can survive and grow in saturated salt solutions by maintaining osmotic balance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extremophiles

Extremophiles are microorganisms that thrive in environmental conditions considered extreme or hostile for most life forms, such as high temperature, acidity, salinity, or pressure. They have specialized adaptations allowing survival and growth where typical organisms cannot.
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Types of Extremophiles

Extremophiles are classified based on the extreme conditions they inhabit, such as thermophiles (heat-loving), acidophiles (acid-loving), halophiles (salt-loving), and psychrophiles (cold-loving). Each type has unique physiological traits suited to its environment.
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Examples of Extremophiles

Examples include Thermus aquaticus, a thermophile found in hot springs, known for its heat-stable DNA polymerase used in PCR, and Halobacterium salinarum, a halophile thriving in high-salt environments like salt lakes. These examples illustrate extremophiles' diversity and biotechnological importance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”

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Textbook Question

The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called                  .


a. Akinetes

b. Terminal endospores

c. Metachromatic granules

d. Heterocysts

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.

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Textbook Question

Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.

(a) <Image>

(b) <Image>

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.

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