Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”
What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.
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Key Concepts
Extremophiles
Types of Extremophiles
Examples of Extremophiles
The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.
Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.
Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.
(a) <Image>
(b) <Image>
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.