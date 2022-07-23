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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 2
Chapter 11, Problem 2

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.

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Step 1: Understand the term 'bacillus' in microbiology. A bacillus refers to a bacterium that has a rod-shaped morphology, which is typically straight rather than curved.
Step 2: Recognize that a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape is not called a bacillus but rather a 'vibrio'. Vibrios are comma-shaped or curved rods.
Step 3: Identify the underlined word(s) in the statement, which is 'bacillus', and determine if it correctly describes a slightly curved rod-shaped bacterium.
Step 4: Since 'bacillus' refers to straight rods, replace the underlined word 'bacillus' with 'vibrio' to make the statement true.
Step 5: Write the corrected statement: 'A vibrio is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Morphology

Bacterial morphology refers to the shape and arrangement of bacterial cells. Common shapes include cocci (spherical), bacilli (rod-shaped), and spirilla (spiral-shaped). Understanding these shapes helps in identifying and classifying bacteria.
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Definition of Bacillus

A bacillus is a bacterium that has a straight rod shape, not curved. The term 'bacillus' specifically denotes rod-shaped bacteria, which can vary in length and width but are generally straight rather than curved.
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Curved Rod Bacteria

Bacteria with a slightly curved rod shape are called vibrio. Vibrio species are comma-shaped and differ from bacilli by their curved morphology, which affects their motility and ecological niche.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”

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Textbook Question

The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called                  .


a. Akinetes

b. Terminal endospores

c. Metachromatic granules

d. Heterocysts

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?


a. Cocci

b. Bacilli

c. Spirilla

d. Spirochetes

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Textbook Question

Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.

(a) <Image>

(b) <Image>

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Textbook Question

What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.

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