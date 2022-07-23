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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 1
Chapter 11, Problem 1

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ All prokaryotes reproduce sexually.

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1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the statement. 'Prokaryotes' are organisms without a nucleus, such as bacteria and archaea. 'Reproduce sexually' means combining genetic material from two parents to create offspring.
Step 2: Recall the typical modes of reproduction in prokaryotes. Most prokaryotes reproduce asexually through binary fission, which is a simple cell division process.
Step 3: Recognize that sexual reproduction, involving meiosis and fertilization, is characteristic of eukaryotes, not prokaryotes.
Step 4: Note that some prokaryotes can exchange genetic material through processes like conjugation, transformation, or transduction, but these are not sexual reproduction in the strict sense.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement is false and the phrase 'reproduce sexually' should be replaced with 'reproduce asexually' to make the statement correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prokaryotic Reproduction

Prokaryotes reproduce primarily through asexual methods such as binary fission, where one cell divides into two identical cells. Sexual reproduction, involving genetic recombination through processes like conjugation, occurs but does not produce offspring directly. Understanding this distinction is key to evaluating statements about prokaryotic reproduction.
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Binary Fission

Binary fission is the main mode of reproduction in prokaryotes, where the cell duplicates its DNA and divides into two genetically identical daughter cells. This process is rapid and efficient, allowing prokaryotic populations to grow quickly without sexual reproduction.
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Genetic Recombination in Prokaryotes

Although prokaryotes do not reproduce sexually, they can exchange genetic material through processes like conjugation, transformation, and transduction. These mechanisms increase genetic diversity but do not constitute sexual reproduction because they do not result in the formation of new organisms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called                  .


a. Akinetes

b. Terminal endospores

c. Metachromatic granules

d. Heterocysts

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Textbook Question

Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.

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Textbook Question

Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.

(a) <Image>

(b) <Image>

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Textbook Question

The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .


a. pleomorphic division

b. endospore formation

c. snapping division

d. binary fission

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Textbook Question

Label the shapes of these prokaryotic cells.


a. ___________ <IMAGE>

b. ___________ <IMAGE>

c. ___________ <IMAGE>

d. ___________ <IMAGE>

e. ___________ <IMAGE> stiff

f. ___________ <IMAGE> flexible

g. ___________ <IMAGE>

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