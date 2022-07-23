The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
Whereas the first edition of Bergey’s Manual relied on morphological and biochemical characteristics to classify microbes, the new edition focuses on ribosomal RNA sequences. List several other criteria for grouping and classifying bacteria.
Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.
(a) <Image>
(b) <Image>
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
Label the shapes of these prokaryotic cells.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>
e. ___________ <IMAGE> stiff
f. ___________ <IMAGE> flexible
g. ___________ <IMAGE>