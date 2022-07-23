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Chapter 12, Problem 1

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.





1. _________Mitosis

2. _________Meiosis

3. _________Homologous chromosomes

4. _________Crossing over

5. _________Cytokinesis





A. Cytoplasmic division

B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei

C. Results in genetic variation

D. Carry similar genes

E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand the definition of Mitosis. Mitosis is a type of cell division where a diploid nucleus divides to produce two diploid nuclei, maintaining the chromosome number. Match this with option E: 'Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei'. Step 2: Understand Meiosis. Meiosis is a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid nuclei from diploid nuclei. Match this with option B: 'Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei'. View full solution Step 3: Define Homologous chromosomes. These are pairs of chromosomes that carry similar genes, one inherited from each parent. Match this with option D: 'Carry similar genes'. Step 4: Understand Crossing over. This is the process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, leading to genetic variation. Match this with option C: 'Results in genetic variation'. Step 5: Define Cytokinesis. This is the division of the cytoplasm following nuclear division, resulting in two separate cells. Match this with option A: 'Cytoplasmic division'.

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