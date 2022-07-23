Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
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Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Haploid nuclei ___________.
a. contain one set of chromosomes
b. contain two sets of chromosomes
c. contain half a set of chromosomes
d. are found in the cytosol of eukaryotic organisms