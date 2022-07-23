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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 1
Chapter 12, Problem 1

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. _________Mitosis
2. _________Meiosis
3. _________Homologous chromosomes
4. _________Crossing over
5. _________Cytokinesis


A. Cytoplasmic division
B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei
C. Results in genetic variation
D. Carry similar genes
E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of Mitosis. Mitosis is a type of cell division where a diploid nucleus divides to produce two diploid nuclei, maintaining the chromosome number. Match this with option E: 'Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei'.
Step 2: Understand Meiosis. Meiosis is a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid nuclei from diploid nuclei. Match this with option B: 'Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei'.
Step 3: Define Homologous chromosomes. These are pairs of chromosomes that carry similar genes, one inherited from each parent. Match this with option D: 'Carry similar genes'.
Step 4: Understand Crossing over. This is the process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, leading to genetic variation. Match this with option C: 'Results in genetic variation'.
Step 5: Define Cytokinesis. This is the division of the cytoplasm following nuclear division, resulting in two separate cells. Match this with option A: 'Cytoplasmic division'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitosis

Mitosis is a type of cell division where a diploid nucleus divides to produce two genetically identical diploid daughter nuclei. It is essential for growth, tissue repair, and asexual reproduction in eukaryotic organisms.
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Mitosis

Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid nuclei from diploid cells. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction and generates genetic diversity through recombination.
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Meiosis

Crossing Over

Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis. This process increases genetic variation by creating new combinations of alleles in gametes.
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Which Molecules Freely Cross Membranes?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:

a. Chromatid and chromosome

b. Mitosis and meiosis II

c. Hypha and mycelium

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Textbook Question

Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.

a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

c. <IMAGE>

d. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Haploid nuclei ___________.


a. contain one set of chromosomes

b. contain two sets of chromosomes

c. contain half a set of chromosomes

d. are found in the cytosol of eukaryotic organisms

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