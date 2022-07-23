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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 1
Chapter 12, Problem 1

Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the two main categories of fungal spores: asexual spores and sexual spores. Asexual spores are produced by mitosis and include types such as conidia, sporangiospores, and chlamydospores. Sexual spores result from meiosis and include ascospores, basidiospores, and zygospores.
Step 2: Examine each image carefully, focusing on the structure and arrangement of the spores. For example, conidia are often formed at the tips or sides of hyphae, sporangiospores are enclosed in a sac-like sporangium, and ascospores are contained within an ascus.
Step 3: Identify key morphological features in each image that correspond to known spore types. Look for clues such as whether spores are free or enclosed, their shape, and how they are attached to the fungal hyphae or fruiting bodies.
Step 4: Based on the morphological characteristics, assign the correct spore type to each image. Then, determine if the spore is asexual or sexual by recalling the reproductive process associated with that spore type.
Step 5: Label each image with the identified spore type and indicate 'asexual' or 'sexual' accordingly, ensuring your labels reflect the biological definitions and structures observed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Fungal Spores

Fungal spores are reproductive units that can be classified into various types based on their formation and structure, such as conidia, sporangiospores, ascospores, and basidiospores. Recognizing these types is essential for identifying fungi and understanding their life cycles.
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Asexual vs. Sexual Reproduction in Fungi

Fungi reproduce through both asexual and sexual spores. Asexual spores, like conidia and sporangiospores, arise without genetic recombination, allowing rapid propagation, while sexual spores, such as ascospores and basidiospores, result from meiosis and promote genetic diversity.
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Morphological Characteristics of Spores

The shape, size, arrangement, and formation site of spores are key morphological features used to differentiate spore types. Understanding these characteristics helps in accurately labeling spores in images and linking them to their reproductive mode.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:

a. Chromatid and chromosome

b. Mitosis and meiosis II

c. Hypha and mycelium

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Textbook Question

Haploid nuclei ___________.


a. contain one set of chromosomes

b. contain two sets of chromosomes

c. contain half a set of chromosomes

d. are found in the cytosol of eukaryotic organisms

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Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. _________Mitosis

2. _________Meiosis

3. _________Homologous chromosomes

4. _________Crossing over

5. _________Cytokinesis


A. Cytoplasmic division

B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei

C. Results in genetic variation

D. Carry similar genes

E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei

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Textbook Question

Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?

a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase

b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase

c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase

d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase

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Textbook Question

The study of protozoa is called ____________.

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