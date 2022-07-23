Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
Haploid nuclei ___________.
a. contain one set of chromosomes
b. contain two sets of chromosomes
c. contain half a set of chromosomes
d. are found in the cytosol of eukaryotic organisms
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. _________Mitosis
2. _________Meiosis
3. _________Homologous chromosomes
4. _________Crossing over
5. _________Cytokinesis
A. Cytoplasmic division
B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei
C. Results in genetic variation
D. Carry similar genes
E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei
Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?
a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase
b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase
c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase
d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase
The study of protozoa is called ____________.