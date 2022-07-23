Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
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Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium
Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. _________Mitosis
2. _________Meiosis
3. _________Homologous chromosomes
4. _________Crossing over
5. _________Cytokinesis
A. Cytoplasmic division
B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei
C. Results in genetic variation
D. Carry similar genes
E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei
The study of protozoa is called ____________.