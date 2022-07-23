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Ch. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying Eukaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 12 - Characterizing and Classifying EukaryotesProblem 1
Chapter 12, Problem 1

Compare and contrast the following closely related terms:
a. Chromatid and chromosome
b. Mitosis and meiosis II
c. Hypha and mycelium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define each term clearly to establish a basis for comparison. For example, explain that a chromosome is a DNA molecule with part or all of the genetic material of an organism, while a chromatid is one of the two identical halves of a duplicated chromosome.
Step 2: Highlight the structural and functional differences between the terms in each pair. For instance, note that chromatids are connected by a centromere before cell division, whereas chromosomes can be single or duplicated depending on the cell cycle stage.
Step 3: For mitosis and meiosis II, describe the processes briefly, emphasizing that mitosis results in two genetically identical daughter cells, while meiosis II is the second division in meiosis leading to four haploid cells, focusing on the separation of sister chromatids.
Step 4: Compare hypha and mycelium by explaining that a hypha is a single filamentous structure of a fungus, whereas mycelium is a network or mass of hyphae that forms the main body of the fungus.
Step 5: Summarize the key contrasts and similarities for each pair, ensuring to mention their biological significance and roles in cellular or organismal function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatid and Chromosome

A chromosome is a single DNA molecule with associated proteins that carries genetic information. A chromatid refers to one of the two identical halves of a duplicated chromosome, joined at the centromere. Before cell division, chromosomes replicate to form sister chromatids, which separate during mitosis or meiosis.
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Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications

Mitosis and Meiosis II

Mitosis is a type of cell division producing two genetically identical diploid daughter cells, maintaining chromosome number. Meiosis II resembles mitosis but occurs in haploid cells, separating sister chromatids to produce four genetically diverse haploid gametes. Meiosis II follows meiosis I, which reduces chromosome number.
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Meiosis

Hypha and Mycelium

A hypha is a single filamentous thread of fungal cells that grows and absorbs nutrients. A mycelium is a network or mass of many hyphae, forming the main vegetative structure of a fungus. Together, hyphae and mycelium enable fungi to colonize substrates and decompose organic matter.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do fungi acquire nutrients?

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Textbook Question

Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.

a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

c. <IMAGE>

d. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Haploid nuclei ___________.


a. contain one set of chromosomes

b. contain two sets of chromosomes

c. contain half a set of chromosomes

d. are found in the cytosol of eukaryotic organisms

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Textbook Question

Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.


1. _________Mitosis

2. _________Meiosis

3. _________Homologous chromosomes

4. _________Crossing over

5. _________Cytokinesis


A. Cytoplasmic division

B. Diploid nuclei producing haploid nuclei

C. Results in genetic variation

D. Carry similar genes

E. Diploid nuclei producing diploid nuclei

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Textbook Question

Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?

a. Telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase

b. Prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase

c. Telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase

d. Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase

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Textbook Question

The study of protozoa is called ____________.

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