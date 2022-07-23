Describe lysogeny.

Textbook Question
Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
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Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
A clear zone of phage infection in a bacterial lawn is __________ .
a. A prophage
b. A plaque
c. Naked
d. A zone of inhibition
Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?
a. The type of nucleic acid
b. Envelope structure
c. Capsid type present
d. Lipid composition
How is a provirus like a prophage? How is it different?
Which of the following viruses can be latent?
a. HIV
b. Chicken pox virus
c. Herpesviruses
d. All of the above
How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?