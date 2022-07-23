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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 8
Chapter 13, Problem 8

Which of the following viruses can be latent?
a. HIV
b. Chicken pox virus
c. Herpesviruses
d. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of viral latency: Latency is a state in which a virus remains dormant within a host cell without producing new virus particles, but can reactivate later to cause infection.
Review the characteristics of HIV: HIV can integrate its genome into the host DNA and establish a latent infection in certain immune cells, such as resting CD4+ T cells.
Examine the chicken pox virus (varicella-zoster virus): After the initial infection, this virus can remain latent in nerve ganglia and reactivate later to cause shingles.
Consider herpesviruses in general: Many herpesviruses, including herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2, establish latency in nerve cells and can reactivate periodically.
Conclude that since HIV, chicken pox virus, and herpesviruses all have the ability to become latent, the correct answer is that all of the above viruses can be latent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral Latency

Viral latency is a state in which a virus remains dormant within host cells without producing active infection or symptoms. During latency, the viral genome persists in the host, often integrated into the host DNA or as an episome, and can reactivate later, causing recurrent disease.
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Herpesviruses and Latency

Herpesviruses are well-known for their ability to establish lifelong latency in host nerve cells. After initial infection, they remain dormant and can reactivate periodically, causing symptoms such as cold sores or shingles, making them classic examples of latent viruses.
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Latency in HIV and Chickenpox Virus

HIV can establish a latent infection by integrating its genome into host DNA, evading immune detection and antiretroviral drugs. The chickenpox virus (varicella-zoster virus) also becomes latent in nerve ganglia and can reactivate later as shingles, demonstrating latency beyond herpesviruses.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Another name for a complete virus is ___________.

a. Virion

b. Viroid

c. Prion

d. Capsid

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?

a. The type of nucleic acid

b. Envelope structure

c. Capsid type present

d. Lipid composition

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How is a provirus like a prophage? How is it different?

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Describe lysogeny.

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Textbook Question

What is the difference between a virion and a virus particle?

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Textbook Question

How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?

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