Textbook Question
Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
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Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?
a. The type of nucleic acid
b. Envelope structure
c. Capsid type present
d. Lipid composition
How is a provirus like a prophage? How is it different?
Describe lysogeny.
What is the difference between a virion and a virus particle?
How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?