Textbook Question
Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
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Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
How is a provirus like a prophage? How is it different?
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses may have circular DNA.
b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.
c. Viral DNA may be linear.
d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.
Contrast lysis and budding as means of release of virions from a host cell.
A naked virus __________ .
a. Lacks a membranous envelope
b. Has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell
c. Is devoid of capsomeres
d. Is one that is unattached to a host cell
What is the difference between a virion and a virus particle?