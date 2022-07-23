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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 5
Chapter 13, Problem 5

Contrast lysis and budding as means of release of virions from a host cell.

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Begin by defining lysis as a process where the host cell membrane is disrupted or broken down, leading to the release of newly formed virions by causing the cell to burst open.
Explain budding as a process where virions exit the host cell by acquiring a portion of the host's membrane, which wraps around the virion, allowing it to leave the cell without immediately destroying it.
Highlight that lysis typically results in the death of the host cell, whereas budding allows the host cell to survive for some time and continue producing more virions.
Discuss the types of viruses that commonly use each method: many non-enveloped viruses use lysis, while enveloped viruses often use budding to acquire their lipid envelope.
Summarize the key differences by comparing the impact on the host cell, the presence or absence of an envelope on the virion, and the mechanism of membrane involvement during virion release.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lysis as a Viral Release Mechanism

Lysis is the process where the host cell membrane is ruptured, causing the cell to burst and release newly formed virions. This method typically results in the death of the host cell and is common among non-enveloped viruses.
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Release of Enveloped Viruses

Budding as a Viral Release Mechanism

Budding involves the virus acquiring its envelope by pushing through the host cell membrane, allowing virions to exit without immediately destroying the cell. This process is typical of enveloped viruses and allows the host cell to survive longer.
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Release of Enveloped Viruses

Differences Between Lysis and Budding

The main difference lies in host cell fate and viral envelope acquisition: lysis destroys the cell and releases non-enveloped viruses, while budding preserves the cell and produces enveloped viruses. These mechanisms reflect different viral strategies for propagation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .

a. Is called a lytic infection

b. Is a prophage cycle

c. Is called a persistent infection

d. Is caused by a quiescent virus

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Textbook Question

Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.

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Textbook Question

How is a provirus like a prophage? How is it different?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses may have circular DNA.

b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.

c. Viral DNA may be linear.

d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.

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Textbook Question

A naked virus __________  .

a. Lacks a membranous envelope

b. Has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell

c. Is devoid of capsomeres

d. Is one that is unattached to a host cell

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Textbook Question

What is the difference between a virion and a virus particle?

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