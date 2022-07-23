When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .
a. Is called a lytic infection
b. Is a prophage cycle
c. Is called a persistent infection
d. Is caused by a quiescent virus
When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .
a. Is called a lytic infection
b. Is a prophage cycle
c. Is called a persistent infection
d. Is caused by a quiescent virus
Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses may have circular DNA.
b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.
c. Viral DNA may be linear.
d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.
A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .
a. Phage
b. Prion
c. Virion
d. Viroid
Contrast lysis and budding as means of release of virions from a host cell.
Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?