Analyze each option: (a) mentions lacking a membranous envelope, which aligns with the definition of a naked virus; (b) refers to the process of injecting genetic material, which is unrelated to the term 'naked'; (c) states the virus lacks capsomeres, which is incorrect because capsomeres form the capsid; (d) suggests the virus is unattached to a host cell, which is not a defining feature of naked viruses.