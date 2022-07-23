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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 4
Chapter 13, Problem 4

A naked virus __________  .
a. Lacks a membranous envelope
b. Has injected its DNA or RNA into a host cell
c. Is devoid of capsomeres
d. Is one that is unattached to a host cell

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'naked virus' in virology: it refers to a virus that does not have an outer lipid membrane, also known as an envelope.
Recall that viruses can be classified as either enveloped or naked based on the presence or absence of this membranous envelope.
Recognize that the capsid, made of protein subunits called capsomeres, is always present in viruses, including naked viruses.
Analyze each option: (a) mentions lacking a membranous envelope, which aligns with the definition of a naked virus; (b) refers to the process of injecting genetic material, which is unrelated to the term 'naked'; (c) states the virus lacks capsomeres, which is incorrect because capsomeres form the capsid; (d) suggests the virus is unattached to a host cell, which is not a defining feature of naked viruses.
Conclude that the correct understanding of a naked virus is that it lacks a membranous envelope, corresponding to option (a).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of a Naked Virus

A naked virus is a virus that lacks a lipid membranous envelope surrounding its protein coat. It consists only of a nucleic acid genome enclosed within a protein capsid, making it more resistant to environmental conditions compared to enveloped viruses.
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Viral Capsid and Capsomeres

The capsid is the protein shell of a virus, composed of subunits called capsomeres. These capsomeres protect the viral genetic material and aid in attachment to host cells. Naked viruses always have capsomeres as part of their structure.
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Virus-Host Cell Interaction

Viruses infect host cells by attaching and injecting their genetic material, but a naked virus is defined by its structure, not by whether it has injected its DNA or RNA. Being unattached to a host cell does not define a naked virus.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .

a. Is called a lytic infection

b. Is a prophage cycle

c. Is called a persistent infection

d. Is caused by a quiescent virus

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Textbook Question

Describe four different ways that viral nucleic acid can enter a host cell.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses may have circular DNA.

b. dsRNA is found in bacteria more often than in viruses.

c. Viral DNA may be linear.

d. Typically, viruses have DNA or RNA but not both.

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Textbook Question

A virus that is specific for a bacterial host is called a __________ .

a. Phage

b. Prion

c. Virion

d. Viroid

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Textbook Question

Contrast lysis and budding as means of release of virions from a host cell.

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Textbook Question

Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?

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