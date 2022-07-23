Label each step in the bacteriophage replication cycle below.
Which of the following is not an acellular agent?
a. Viroid
b. Virus
c. Rickettsia
d. Prion
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Acellular Agents
Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Rickettsia as Cellular Organisms
Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.
Match each numbered term with its following description.
1. _________ Uncoating
2. _________ Prophage
3. _________ Retrovirus
4. _________ Bacteriophage
5. _________ Capsid
6. _________ Envelope
7. _________ Virion
8. _________ Provirus
9. _________ Benign tumor
10. ________ Cancer
A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell
B. A virus that infects a bacterium
C. Transcribes DNA from RNA
D. Protein coat of virus
E. A membrane on the outside of a virus
F. Complete viral particle
G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell
H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion
I. Invasive neoplastic cells
J. Harmless neoplastic cells
Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.