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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 1
Chapter 13, Problem 1

Which of the following is not an acellular agent?
a. Viroid
b. Virus
c. Rickettsia
d. Prion

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1
Step 1: Understand the term 'acellular agent'. Acellular agents are infectious entities that lack cellular structure, meaning they do not have cell membranes, cytoplasm, or organelles, and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is acellular or cellular. Viroids are small infectious RNA molecules without a protein coat, making them acellular.
Step 3: Viruses consist of nucleic acid enclosed in a protein coat and lack cellular components, so they are also acellular agents.
Step 4: Prions are infectious proteins without nucleic acids or cellular structure, classifying them as acellular agents.
Step 5: Rickettsia are bacteria, which are cellular organisms with cell membranes and metabolic activity, so they are not acellular agents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acellular Agents

Acellular agents are infectious entities that lack cellular structure and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently. Examples include viruses, viroids, and prions, which require host cells to replicate and do not have cellular components like membranes or organelles.
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Viruses, Viroids, and Prions

Viruses are acellular particles composed of genetic material (DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protein coat. Viroids are smaller, consisting solely of circular RNA without a protein coat, mainly infecting plants. Prions are infectious proteins that cause neurodegenerative diseases by inducing misfolding of normal proteins.
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Rickettsia as Cellular Organisms

Rickettsia are obligate intracellular bacteria, meaning they are cellular organisms with a cell membrane and cytoplasm. Unlike acellular agents, they can carry out metabolic functions and reproduce by binary fission, although they require a host cell for survival and replication.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each step in the bacteriophage replication cycle below.

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Textbook Question

Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.

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Textbook Question

Match each numbered term with its following description.


1. _________ Uncoating

2. _________ Prophage

3. _________ Retrovirus

4. _________ Bacteriophage

5. _________ Capsid

6. _________ Envelope

7. _________ Virion

8. _________ Provirus

9. _________ Benign tumor

10. ________ Cancer


A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell

B. A virus that infects a bacterium

C. Transcribes DNA from RNA

D. Protein coat of virus

E. A membrane on the outside of a virus

F. Complete viral particle

G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell

H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion

I. Invasive neoplastic cells

J. Harmless neoplastic cells

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.

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