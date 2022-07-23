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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 2
Chapter 13, Problem 2

Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.

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Step 1: Understand that the lytic replication cycle is a process by which a bacteriophage infects a bacterial cell, replicates itself, and causes the host cell to lyse, releasing new phage particles.
Step 2: Describe the Attachment phase, where the phage recognizes and binds specifically to receptors on the surface of the bacterial host cell.
Step 3: Explain the Penetration phase, during which the phage injects its genetic material (DNA or RNA) into the host cell, leaving the capsid outside.
Step 4: Outline the Biosynthesis phase, where the phage genome directs the host's machinery to replicate phage nucleic acids and synthesize phage proteins.
Step 5: Detail the Maturation and Release phases: Maturation involves assembly of new phage particles inside the host, and Release occurs when the host cell lyses, releasing the newly formed phages to infect other cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attachment and Entry

This phase involves the virus recognizing and binding to specific receptors on the host cell surface, followed by the injection or entry of viral genetic material into the host. It is the initial step that determines host specificity and initiates infection.
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Replication and Synthesis

During this phase, the viral genome is replicated, and viral proteins are synthesized using the host's cellular machinery. This step is crucial for producing new viral components necessary for assembling progeny viruses.
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Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication

Assembly and Release

New viral particles are assembled from replicated genomes and synthesized proteins. Once mature, viruses are released from the host cell, often causing cell lysis, which completes the lytic cycle and allows infection of new cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not an acellular agent?

a. Viroid

b. Virus

c. Rickettsia

d. Prion

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Textbook Question

Match each numbered term with its following description.


1. _________ Uncoating

2. _________ Prophage

3. _________ Retrovirus

4. _________ Bacteriophage

5. _________ Capsid

6. _________ Envelope

7. _________ Virion

8. _________ Provirus

9. _________ Benign tumor

10. ________ Cancer


A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell

B. A virus that infects a bacterium

C. Transcribes DNA from RNA

D. Protein coat of virus

E. A membrane on the outside of a virus

F. Complete viral particle

G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell

H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion

I. Invasive neoplastic cells

J. Harmless neoplastic cells

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Viruses move toward their host cells.

b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.

c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.

d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.

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Textbook Question

Why is it difficult to treat viral infections?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.

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Textbook Question

Identify the viral capsid shapes.

a. ___________ <IMAGE>

b. ___________ <IMAGE>

c. ___________ <IMAGE>

d. ___________ <IMAGE>

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