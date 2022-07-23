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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 1
Chapter 13, Problem 1

Match each numbered term with its following description.


1. _________ Uncoating
2. _________ Prophage
3. _________ Retrovirus
4. _________ Bacteriophage
5. _________ Capsid
6. _________ Envelope
7. _________ Virion
8. _________ Provirus
9. _________ Benign tumor
10. ________ Cancer


A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell
B. A virus that infects a bacterium
C. Transcribes DNA from RNA
D. Protein coat of virus
E. A membrane on the outside of a virus
F. Complete viral particle
G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell
H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion
I. Invasive neoplastic cells
J. Harmless neoplastic cells

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to viruses and their life cycles. For example, 'uncoating' refers to the process where the viral capsid is removed to release the viral genome inside the host cell.
Step 2: Identify the term 'prophage' as a dormant virus integrated into the bacterial genome, which corresponds to an inactive virus within a bacterial cell.
Step 3: Recognize that a 'retrovirus' is a virus that uses reverse transcriptase to transcribe DNA from its RNA genome.
Step 4: Match 'bacteriophage' to a virus that specifically infects bacteria.
Step 5: Define structural components such as 'capsid' as the protein coat of a virus, 'envelope' as the membrane surrounding some viruses, and 'virion' as the complete, infectious viral particle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Virus Structure and Components

Viruses consist of a protein coat called the capsid that encases their genetic material. Some viruses also have an envelope, a lipid membrane derived from the host cell, which surrounds the capsid. Understanding these components is essential for identifying terms like capsid, envelope, and virion (the complete virus particle).
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Virus Life Cycle and Latency

Viruses can enter dormant states within host cells, such as prophages in bacteria or proviruses in eukaryotic cells. These latent forms integrate into the host genome and can reactivate later. Recognizing these concepts helps distinguish between active infection and viral latency.
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Virus Types and Effects on Host Cells

Different viruses infect different hosts, such as bacteriophages infecting bacteria and retroviruses using reverse transcription to replicate. Additionally, viral infections can lead to cellular changes, including benign tumors or cancer, highlighting the impact of viruses on host cell behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each step in the bacteriophage replication cycle below.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not an acellular agent?

a. Viroid

b. Virus

c. Rickettsia

d. Prion

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Textbook Question

Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.

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Textbook Question

Identify the viral capsid shapes.

a. ___________ <IMAGE>

b. ___________ <IMAGE>

c. ___________ <IMAGE>

d. ___________ <IMAGE>

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