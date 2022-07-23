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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 1
Chapter 13, Problem 1

Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.
Comparison table listing cell membrane, functional ribosome, cytoplasm, nucleic acid, and nuclear membrane as present or absent in bacterium and virus.

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1
Step 1: Understand the basic differences between bacteria and viruses. Bacteria are prokaryotic cells with cellular structures, while viruses are acellular entities that require a host to replicate.
Step 2: For the 'Cell membrane' structure, recognize that bacteria have a cell membrane as part of their cellular structure, so mark 'Present' for bacterium. Viruses do not have a cell membrane, so mark 'Absent' for virus.
Step 3: For 'Functional ribosome', bacteria have ribosomes to synthesize proteins, so mark 'Present' for bacterium. Viruses lack ribosomes and rely on the host's ribosomes, so mark 'Absent' for virus.
Step 4: For 'Cytoplasm', bacteria contain cytoplasm as the site of metabolic activity, so mark 'Present' for bacterium. Viruses do not have cytoplasm, so mark 'Absent' for virus.
Step 5: For 'Nucleic acid', both bacteria and viruses contain nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) as their genetic material, so mark 'Present' for both bacterium and virus. For 'Nuclear membrane', bacteria lack a nuclear membrane because they are prokaryotes, so mark 'Absent' for bacterium. Viruses also lack a nuclear membrane, so mark 'Absent' for virus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Membrane

The cell membrane is a lipid bilayer that surrounds the cytoplasm of cells, controlling the movement of substances in and out. Bacteria, as living cells, have a cell membrane, while viruses lack this structure because they are not cellular and rely on host cells for replication.
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Functional Ribosome

Ribosomes are cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis. Bacteria contain functional ribosomes to produce their own proteins, whereas viruses do not have ribosomes and depend entirely on the host cell's ribosomes to translate their genetic material into proteins.
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Nucleic Acid and Nuclear Membrane

Nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) carry genetic information in both bacteria and viruses. Bacteria have nucleic acid enclosed within a cytoplasm but lack a nuclear membrane, as they are prokaryotes. Viruses contain nucleic acid but do not have a nuclear membrane or cytoplasm, as they are acellular entities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each step in the bacteriophage replication cycle below.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not an acellular agent?

a. Viroid

b. Virus

c. Rickettsia

d. Prion

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Textbook Question

Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.

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Textbook Question

Match each numbered term with its following description.


1. _________ Uncoating

2. _________ Prophage

3. _________ Retrovirus

4. _________ Bacteriophage

5. _________ Capsid

6. _________ Envelope

7. _________ Virion

8. _________ Provirus

9. _________ Benign tumor

10. ________ Cancer


A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell

B. A virus that infects a bacterium

C. Transcribes DNA from RNA

D. Protein coat of virus

E. A membrane on the outside of a virus

F. Complete viral particle

G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell

H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion

I. Invasive neoplastic cells

J. Harmless neoplastic cells

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Viruses move toward their host cells.

b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.

c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.

d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.

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Textbook Question

Identify the viral capsid shapes.

a. ___________ <IMAGE>

b. ___________ <IMAGE>

c. ___________ <IMAGE>

d. ___________ <IMAGE>

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