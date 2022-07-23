Label each step in the bacteriophage replication cycle below.
Compare and contrast a bacterium and a virus by writing either “Present” or “Absent” for each of the following structures.
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Key Concepts
Cell Membrane
Functional Ribosome
Nucleic Acid and Nuclear Membrane
Which of the following is not an acellular agent?
a. Viroid
b. Virus
c. Rickettsia
d. Prion
Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.
Match each numbered term with its following description.
1. _________ Uncoating
2. _________ Prophage
3. _________ Retrovirus
4. _________ Bacteriophage
5. _________ Capsid
6. _________ Envelope
7. _________ Virion
8. _________ Provirus
9. _________ Benign tumor
10. ________ Cancer
A. Dormant virus in a eukaryotic cell
B. A virus that infects a bacterium
C. Transcribes DNA from RNA
D. Protein coat of virus
E. A membrane on the outside of a virus
F. Complete viral particle
G. Inactive virus within bacterial cell
H. Removal of capsomeres from a virion
I. Invasive neoplastic cells
J. Harmless neoplastic cells
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Viruses move toward their host cells.
b. Viruses are capable of metabolism.
c. Viruses lack a cytoplasmic membrane.
d. Viruses grow in response to their environmental conditions.
Identify the viral capsid shapes.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>