Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?
a. Descriptive epidemiologist
b. Analytical epidemiologist
c. Experimental epidemiologist
d. Reservoir epidemiologist
Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?
a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.
b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.
c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.
d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.
Which of the following phrases describes a contagious disease?
a. A disease arising from fomites
b. A disease that is easily passed from host to host in aerosols
c. A disease that arises from opportunistic members of the resident microbiome
d. Both a and b