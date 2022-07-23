Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 14
Chapter 14, Problem 14

A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed:
a. Healthcare-associated infections
b. Exogenous infections
c. Iatrogenic infections
d. Endogenous infections

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each type of infection mentioned in the options:
a. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are infections acquired in a healthcare setting, such as a hospital, that were not present or incubating at the time of admission.
b. Exogenous infections are caused by pathogens that enter the body from the external environment, outside the host's normal flora.
c. Iatrogenic infections are a subset of healthcare-associated infections that specifically result from medical treatment or procedures, including the use of medications.
d. Endogenous infections arise from the patient's own normal flora when it becomes pathogenic, often due to changes in the host's environment or immune status.
Since the patient's athlete’s foot developed after long-term use of a medication and was directly related to that medication, identify which infection type corresponds to infections caused by medical treatment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Iatrogenic Infections

Iatrogenic infections are infections that result directly from medical treatment or procedures, including the use of medications. These infections occur as an unintended consequence of healthcare interventions, such as antibiotic use that disrupts normal flora, leading to opportunistic infections like athlete’s foot.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

Endogenous vs. Exogenous Infections

Endogenous infections arise from the patient’s own microbiota, while exogenous infections come from external sources. Understanding this distinction helps identify whether an infection is caused by internal flora changes or external pathogens, which is crucial in diagnosing infections related to medication use.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections

Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

Healthcare-associated infections are infections acquired during the course of receiving medical care, often in hospitals. While HAIs include iatrogenic infections, not all HAIs are iatrogenic; some may be due to environmental exposure or other factors unrelated to direct medical intervention.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Acute Viral Infections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?

a. Animal

b. Virus

c. Mosquito

d. Person

1120
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?

a. Descriptive epidemiologist

b. Analytical epidemiologist

c. Experimental epidemiologist

d. Reservoir epidemiologist

1109
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?

a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.

b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.

c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.

d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.

1089
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following phrases describes a contagious disease?

a. A disease arising from fomites

b. A disease that is easily passed from host to host in aerosols

c. A disease that arises from opportunistic members of the resident microbiome

d. Both a and b

1090
views