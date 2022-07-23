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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 13
Chapter 14, Problem 13

Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a vector in microbiology: a vector is an organism that transmits a pathogen from one host to another without being affected by the pathogen itself.
Identify the roles of each entity in the scenario: the animal is the initial infected host, the virus is the pathogen, the mosquito bites the infected animal and then bites the person, and the person is the new host who gets infected.
Determine which organism physically carries and transmits the virus from the infected animal to the person without being harmed by the virus.
Recognize that the mosquito fits the definition of a vector because it carries the virus from the animal to the person through its bite.
Conclude that the correct answer is the organism acting as the vector, which is the mosquito.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector in Disease Transmission

A vector is an organism that carries and transmits a pathogen from one host to another without being affected by the disease itself. In many infectious diseases, vectors are often arthropods like mosquitoes or ticks that facilitate the spread of viruses or bacteria.
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Role of Mosquitoes in Viral Transmission

Mosquitoes are common biological vectors for many viruses, such as dengue, Zika, and malaria parasites. They acquire the virus by biting an infected host and later transmit it to a new host through subsequent bites, enabling the virus to spread between animals and humans.
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Distinction Between Host and Vector

A host is an organism that harbors the pathogen and may suffer disease symptoms, while a vector is an organism that transmits the pathogen without necessarily being affected. Understanding this distinction helps identify which organism is responsible for spreading the infection.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?

a. Descriptive epidemiologist

b. Analytical epidemiologist

c. Experimental epidemiologist

d. Reservoir epidemiologist

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?

a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.

b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.

c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.

d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following phrases describes a contagious disease?

a. A disease arising from fomites

b. A disease that is easily passed from host to host in aerosols

c. A disease that arises from opportunistic members of the resident microbiome

d. Both a and b

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Textbook Question

A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed:

a. Healthcare-associated infections

b. Exogenous infections

c. Iatrogenic infections

d. Endogenous infections

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Textbook Question

Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.

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