Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?
a. Animal
b. Virus
c. Mosquito
d. Person
Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?
a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.
b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.
c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.
d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.
A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :
a. Subacute disease
b. Acute disease
c. Chronic disease
d. Latent disease
Which of the following phrases describes a contagious disease?
a. A disease arising from fomites
b. A disease that is easily passed from host to host in aerosols
c. A disease that arises from opportunistic members of the resident microbiome
d. Both a and b
A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed:
a. Healthcare-associated infections
b. Exogenous infections
c. Iatrogenic infections
d. Endogenous infections
Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.