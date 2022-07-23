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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 12
Chapter 14, Problem 12

Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?
a. Descriptive epidemiologist
b. Analytical epidemiologist
c. Experimental epidemiologist
d. Reservoir epidemiologist

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Step 1: Understand the roles of different types of epidemiologists. Descriptive epidemiologists focus on characterizing the distribution of diseases by time, place, and person.
Step 2: Analytical epidemiologists investigate the causes and associations of diseases by comparing groups to identify risk factors.
Step 3: Experimental epidemiologists conduct controlled studies or trials to test hypotheses about disease causation or prevention.
Step 4: Reservoir epidemiologists study the natural hosts or environments where pathogens live and multiply, which can be sources of infection.
Step 5: Consider which type of epidemiologist uses investigative skills similar to a detective, such as gathering clues, tracing sources, and solving the mystery of disease outbreaks—this aligns most closely with the descriptive epidemiologist.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Descriptive Epidemiology

Descriptive epidemiology involves collecting and analyzing data on the distribution of diseases by person, place, and time. It helps identify patterns and trends but does not test hypotheses about causes. This approach is like gathering clues to understand the 'who, where, and when' of disease occurrence.
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Experimental Design Example 1

Analytical Epidemiology

Analytical epidemiology focuses on investigating the causes and risk factors of diseases by testing hypotheses. It compares groups to identify associations between exposures and outcomes, similar to how a detective analyzes evidence to determine the cause of an event.

Experimental Epidemiology

Experimental epidemiology involves conducting controlled studies, such as clinical trials, to test interventions or treatments. It is proactive and manipulative, differing from observational approaches, and is less about detective work and more about testing solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?

a. Animal

b. Virus

c. Mosquito

d. Person

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?

a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.

b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.

c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.

d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.

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Textbook Question

A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :

a. Subacute disease

b. Acute disease

c. Chronic disease

d. Latent disease

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Textbook Question

Which of the following phrases describes a contagious disease?

a. A disease arising from fomites

b. A disease that is easily passed from host to host in aerosols

c. A disease that arises from opportunistic members of the resident microbiome

d. Both a and b

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Textbook Question

A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed:

a. Healthcare-associated infections

b. Exogenous infections

c. Iatrogenic infections

d. Endogenous infections

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Textbook Question

Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.

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