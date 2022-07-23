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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 11
Chapter 14, Problem 11

Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?
a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.
b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.
c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.
d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to disease occurrence: endemic, epidemic, sporadic, and pandemic.
Step 2: Recognize that an endemic disease (option a) is one that is consistently present in a specific geographic area.
Step 3: Identify that an epidemic (option b) refers to a disease occurring at a higher frequency than usual in a particular area or population.
Step 4: Note that a sporadic disease (option c) occurs infrequently and unpredictably over a wide area.
Step 5: Understand that a pandemic (option d) is an epidemic that spreads across multiple continents or worldwide simultaneously.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pandemic Disease

A pandemic is an epidemic disease that spreads across multiple countries or continents, affecting a large number of people simultaneously. It involves widespread geographic distribution and sustained person-to-person transmission, distinguishing it from localized outbreaks.
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Epidemic Disease

An epidemic refers to a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in a specific geographic area or population. It is more localized than a pandemic but indicates a significant rise in disease frequency.
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Endemic Disease

An endemic disease is one that is consistently present at a steady level within a particular geographic area or population. It occurs regularly and predictably, without sudden spikes in case numbers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following case. An animal was infected with a virus. A mosquito bit the animal, was contaminated with the virus, and proceeded to bite and infect a person. Which was the vector?

a. Animal

b. Virus

c. Mosquito

d. Person

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Textbook Question

Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?

a. Descriptive epidemiologist

b. Analytical epidemiologist

c. Experimental epidemiologist

d. Reservoir epidemiologist

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Textbook Question

A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :

a. Subacute disease

b. Acute disease

c. Chronic disease

d. Latent disease

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Textbook Question

A patient contracted athlete’s foot after long-term use of a medication. His physician explained that the malady was directly related to the medication. Such infections are termed:

a. Healthcare-associated infections

b. Exogenous infections

c. Iatrogenic infections

d. Endogenous infections

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Textbook Question

Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.

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Textbook Question

When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically                  .

a. Become avirulent

b. Produce endotoxin

c. Absorb endotoxin

d. Increase in virulence

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