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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 13
Chapter 15, Problem 13

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The hypothalamus of the brain controls body temperature.

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Identify the statement: 'The hypothalamus of the brain controls body temperature.'
Recall that the hypothalamus is a part of the brain responsible for regulating many autonomic functions, including body temperature.
Evaluate the statement's accuracy: Since the hypothalamus indeed controls body temperature, the statement is true.
Since the statement is true, no corrections are needed to the underlined words.
Conclude that the statement is correct as given.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of the Hypothalamus in Thermoregulation

The hypothalamus is a region in the brain responsible for maintaining homeostasis, including regulating body temperature. It acts as the body's thermostat by detecting temperature changes and initiating responses like sweating or shivering to maintain a stable internal environment.
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Homeostasis and Body Temperature Control

Homeostasis refers to the body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite external changes. Body temperature regulation is a key aspect, involving mechanisms that balance heat production and heat loss to keep temperature within a narrow, optimal range.
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Neural Control of Physiological Functions

The nervous system, particularly the brain, controls many physiological functions through neural signaling. The hypothalamus integrates sensory information and coordinates autonomic responses to regulate vital processes such as temperature, hunger, and thirst.
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