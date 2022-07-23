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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 10
Chapter 15, Problem 10

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.

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1
Step 1: Understand the role of the membrane attack complex (MAC) in the immune system. The MAC is part of the complement system, which helps destroy pathogens by forming pores in their membranes.
Step 2: Identify the target cells of the MAC. The MAC typically forms pores in the membranes of certain pathogens, especially Gram-negative bacteria, not in host immune cells like macrophages.
Step 3: Analyze the statement: 'A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a macrophage.' Since macrophages are host immune cells, this statement is false.
Step 4: Correct the statement by replacing 'macrophage' with the appropriate target, such as 'bacterial cell' or 'pathogen.' The corrected statement should read: 'A membrane attack complex drills circular holes in a bacterial cell.'
Step 5: Summarize the concept: The MAC forms pores in the membranes of pathogens to cause cell lysis, but it does not target host immune cells like macrophages.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Membrane Attack Complex (MAC)

The Membrane Attack Complex is a structure formed by complement proteins that creates pores in the membranes of target cells, typically pathogens, leading to cell lysis. It is part of the innate immune system and does not target host immune cells like macrophages.
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Macrophage Function and Immunity

Macrophages are immune cells that engulf and destroy pathogens and present antigens to activate other immune responses. They are generally protected from complement-mediated lysis and are not the usual targets of the Membrane Attack Complex.
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Complement System Specificity

The complement system targets foreign cells by recognizing pathogen surfaces, leading to MAC formation on these cells. It discriminates between self and non-self to avoid damaging host cells like macrophages, ensuring immune defense without self-harm.
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