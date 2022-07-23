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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 11
Chapter 15, Problem 11

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with fever.

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Identify the terms given: rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor. These are classical signs associated with inflammation, not fever.
Recall the meaning of each term: 'rubor' means redness, 'calor' means heat, 'swelling' refers to edema, and 'dolor' means pain. These are the cardinal signs of inflammation.
Understand that fever is a systemic response characterized by an elevated body temperature, not localized signs like rubor or swelling.
Correct the false statement by replacing the word 'fever' with 'inflammation' to accurately reflect the association of these signs.
Summarize that rubor, calor, swelling, and dolor are associated with inflammation, not fever.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Signs of Inflammation

Rubor (redness), calor (heat), swelling, and dolor (pain) are classic signs of inflammation, a localized tissue response to injury or infection. These symptoms result from increased blood flow and immune activity at the affected site.
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Fever as a Systemic Response

Fever is a systemic increase in body temperature regulated by the hypothalamus, often triggered by pyrogens during infection. Unlike inflammation, fever affects the whole body rather than a localized area.
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Difference Between Inflammation and Fever

Inflammation involves local signs such as rubor and swelling at the injury site, while fever is a generalized response causing elevated body temperature. Understanding this distinction helps correctly associate symptoms with either inflammation or fever.
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