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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 14
Chapter 15, Problem 14

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Defensins are phagocytic parts of the first line of defense.

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Step 1: Understand the role of defensins in the immune system. Defensins are small antimicrobial peptides that contribute to the innate immune response, primarily by disrupting the membranes of pathogens.
Step 2: Recognize that defensins are not phagocytic cells or parts; rather, they are molecules produced by certain cells such as neutrophils and epithelial cells.
Step 3: Identify the first line of defense in immunity, which includes physical and chemical barriers like skin, mucous membranes, and antimicrobial peptides (including defensins).
Step 4: Correct the false statement by replacing the underlined word 'phagocytic' with 'antimicrobial' to accurately describe defensins as antimicrobial components of the first line of defense.
Step 5: Summarize the corrected statement: 'Defensins are antimicrobial parts of the first line of defense.' This clarifies their role without incorrectly attributing phagocytic activity to them.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Defensins

Defensins are small antimicrobial peptides produced by various cells that disrupt microbial membranes, helping to kill bacteria, fungi, and viruses. They are part of the innate immune system but are not cells and therefore not phagocytic.
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Phagocytosis

Phagocytosis is the process by which certain immune cells, like macrophages and neutrophils, engulf and digest pathogens or debris. It is a cellular function, unlike defensins, which are molecular antimicrobial agents.
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First Line of Defense

The first line of defense includes physical and chemical barriers such as skin, mucous membranes, and antimicrobial peptides like defensins. It prevents pathogen entry but does not involve phagocytosis, which is part of the second line of defense.
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