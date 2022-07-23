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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 6
Chapter 15, Problem 6

The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that interferons are proteins produced by host cells in response to pathogens such as viruses, and they play a role in the immune response.
Recall that Alpha and Beta interferons are typically produced early during viral infections and are part of the innate immune response.
Recognize that Gamma interferon is produced later in the infection, primarily by activated T cells and natural killer cells, and is involved in the adaptive immune response.
Note that Delta interferon is not commonly referenced in standard immunology related to viral infections.
Conclude that the interferon present late in an infection is the one associated with the adaptive immune response, which is Gamma interferon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Interferons

Interferons are signaling proteins released by host cells in response to pathogens. The main types are alpha, beta, and gamma interferons, each produced by different cells and at different infection stages, playing distinct roles in immune defense.
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Timing of Interferon Production

Alpha and beta interferons are produced early during viral infections to inhibit viral replication. Gamma interferon is produced later, primarily by immune cells like T lymphocytes, to activate macrophages and enhance adaptive immunity.
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Role of Gamma Interferon in Immune Response

Gamma interferon is crucial in the later stages of infection, promoting the activation of macrophages and enhancing antigen presentation. It bridges innate and adaptive immunity, helping to clear persistent infections.
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