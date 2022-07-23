The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon
The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:
a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. Induce phagocytosis
c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. Destroy microbial cells
Interferons ____________.
a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them
b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages
c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever
d. All of the above
Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?
a. Lipid A
b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein
c. Single-stranded RNA
d. Lipoteichoic acid
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.