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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 7
Chapter 15, Problem 7

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.

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1
Understand the key terms in the statement: 'phagocytosis', 'adhesion', 'phagocyte', and 'body cell'. Phagocytosis is the process by which certain cells (phagocytes) engulf and digest particles, such as pathogens or debris.
Identify the role of adhesion in phagocytosis. Adhesion refers to the initial binding step where the phagocyte recognizes and attaches to the target particle or cell.
Analyze the statement: it says adhesion involves binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a 'body cell'. Consider whether the target of phagocytosis is a 'body cell' or something else.
Recall that in phagocytosis, the phagocyte binds to foreign particles, pathogens, or dead/damaged cells, not to normal healthy body cells. Therefore, the term 'body cell' is incorrect in this context.
Correct the statement by replacing 'body cell' with 'pathogen' or 'foreign particle' to accurately describe the adhesion step in phagocytosis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phagocytosis

Phagocytosis is a cellular process where specialized cells, called phagocytes, engulf and digest foreign particles, bacteria, or dead cells. It is a key mechanism in the immune response to remove pathogens and debris from the body.
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Adhesion in Phagocytosis

Adhesion is the initial step in phagocytosis where phagocytes recognize and bind to foreign particles or pathogens. This binding occurs between receptors on the phagocyte surface and specific molecules on the target, not on body cells.
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Role of Complementary Chemicals

Complementary chemicals involved in adhesion are typically found on the surface of pathogens or foreign particles, such as antigens or opsonins, which bind to receptors on phagocytes. Adhesion does not involve binding to the membrane of normal body cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The type of interferon present late in an infection is:

a. Alpha interferon

b. Beta interferon

c. Gamma interferon

d. Delta interferon

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.

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Textbook Question

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to:

a. Bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides

b. Induce phagocytosis

c. Cause phagocytic chemotaxis

d. Destroy microbial cells

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Textbook Question

Interferons ____________.

a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them

b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages

c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?

a. Lipid A

b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein

c. Single-stranded RNA

d. Lipoteichoic acid

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.

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