Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.
How do NOD proteins differ from Toll-like receptors?
Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?
a. Lipid A
b. Eukaryotic flagellar protein
c. Single-stranded RNA
d. Lipoteichoic acid
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.