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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 8
Chapter 17, Problem 8

An ELISA uses which of the following reagents?
a. Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody
b. Radioactive anti-antibody
c. Source of complement
d. Enzyme-labeled antigen

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) is a technique that uses an enzyme-linked antibody or antigen to detect the presence of a specific target molecule, usually an antigen or antibody, in a sample.
Recall that the key reagent in ELISA is an enzyme-labeled antibody (or sometimes antigen) that binds specifically to the target, allowing detection through a color change when a substrate is added.
Evaluate each option: (a) Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody fits the description of the enzyme-linked reagent used in ELISA to detect the target antibody or antigen.
(b) Radioactive anti-antibody is used in radioimmunoassays, not ELISA, so it is not the correct reagent for ELISA.
(c) Source of complement is related to complement fixation tests, not ELISA, so it is not relevant here.
(d) Enzyme-labeled antigen can be used in some ELISA formats, but the most common and classic ELISA uses enzyme-labeled antibodies rather than antigens.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

ELISA is a laboratory technique used to detect and quantify antigens or antibodies by using an enzyme-linked antibody that produces a measurable color change. It relies on the specific binding between an antigen and an antibody, with the enzyme acting as a reporter to generate a detectable signal.
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Role of Enzyme-Labeled Antibodies

In ELISA, antibodies are conjugated to enzymes such as horseradish peroxidase or alkaline phosphatase. These enzyme-labeled antibodies bind specifically to the target antigen or antibody, and upon addition of a substrate, the enzyme catalyzes a colorimetric reaction, allowing quantification of the target molecule.
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Difference Between Enzyme and Radioactive Labels

ELISA uses enzyme labels rather than radioactive labels to detect binding events. Enzyme labels are safer, more stable, and produce visible color changes, whereas radioactive labels require special handling and detection equipment. This distinction is key to understanding why ELISA uses enzyme-labeled antibodies instead of radioactive ones.
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