Textbook Question
Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
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Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
How does nephelometry differ from turbidimetry?
A direct fluorescent immunoassay requires which of the following?
a. Heat-inactivated serum
b. Fluorescent serum
c. Immune complexes
d. Antibodies against the antigen
An antiserum is:
a. An anti-antibody
b. An inactivated vaccine
c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization
Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?
a. Agglutination
b. Hemagglutination inhibition
c. Virus neutralization
d. Direct fluorescent antibody
Attenuation is:
a. The process of reducing virulence
b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture
c. A form of variolation
d. Similar to an adjuvant