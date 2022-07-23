The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test
The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test
Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
How does nephelometry differ from turbidimetry?
An ELISA uses which of the following reagents?
a. Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody
b. Radioactive anti-antibody
c. Source of complement
d. Enzyme-labeled antigen
Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?
a. Agglutination
b. Hemagglutination inhibition
c. Virus neutralization
d. Direct fluorescent antibody
An anti-antibody is used when:
a. An antigen is not precipitating
b. An antibody is not agglutinating
c. An antibody does not activate complement
d. The antigen is an antibody