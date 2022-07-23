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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 6
Chapter 17, Problem 6

Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.

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Define herd immunity: It occurs when a large portion of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, either through vaccination or previous infections, thereby providing indirect protection to individuals who are not immune.
Define contact immunity: This is a form of immunity where an unvaccinated individual gains immunity by coming into contact with a vaccinated person who is shedding a live attenuated vaccine virus, leading to secondary immunization.
Compare the mechanisms: Herd immunity relies on a critical mass of immune individuals to reduce disease spread, while contact immunity depends on the transmission of a weakened vaccine strain from vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals.
Contrast the scope and application: Herd immunity protects the entire community by lowering overall infection rates, whereas contact immunity provides direct protection only to those who have close contact with vaccinated individuals.
Summarize the implications: Herd immunity is a population-level phenomenon important for controlling outbreaks, while contact immunity is a more limited, individual-level effect that can enhance vaccine impact in certain live attenuated vaccines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Herd Immunity

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, reducing its spread and protecting individuals who are not immune. This immunity can result from vaccination or previous infections, creating a barrier that limits disease transmission.
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Contact Immunity

Contact immunity refers to the indirect protection gained when a vaccinated individual sheds a weakened form of a live vaccine virus, which can then immunize others through close contact. This phenomenon is common with live attenuated vaccines like the oral polio vaccine.
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Differences Between Herd and Contact Immunity

While herd immunity relies on a critical mass of immune individuals to prevent disease spread, contact immunity depends on the transmission of vaccine-derived agents from vaccinated to unvaccinated persons. Herd immunity is population-wide, whereas contact immunity is a more direct, person-to-person effect.
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Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
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Textbook Question

______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.

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Textbook Question

The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):

a. Anti-antibody test

b. Complement fixation test

c. Precipitation test

d. Immunodiffusion test

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Textbook Question

How does nephelometry differ from turbidimetry?

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Textbook Question

A direct fluorescent immunoassay requires which of the following?

a. Heat-inactivated serum

b. Fluorescent serum

c. Immune complexes

d. Antibodies against the antigen

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Textbook Question

An ELISA uses which of the following reagents?

a. Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody

b. Radioactive anti-antibody

c. Source of complement

d. Enzyme-labeled antigen

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Textbook Question

An anti-antibody is used when:

a. An antigen is not precipitating

b. An antibody is not agglutinating

c. An antibody does not activate complement

d. The antigen is an antibody

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