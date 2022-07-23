Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.

Textbook Question
______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
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______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
The many different proteins in serum can be analyzed by a(n):
a. Anti-antibody test
b. Complement fixation test
c. Precipitation test
d. Immunodiffusion test
How does nephelometry differ from turbidimetry?
A direct fluorescent immunoassay requires which of the following?
a. Heat-inactivated serum
b. Fluorescent serum
c. Immune complexes
d. Antibodies against the antigen
An ELISA uses which of the following reagents?
a. Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody
b. Radioactive anti-antibody
c. Source of complement
d. Enzyme-labeled antigen
An anti-antibody is used when:
a. An antigen is not precipitating
b. An antibody is not agglutinating
c. An antibody does not activate complement
d. The antigen is an antibody