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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 1
Chapter 17, Problem 1

In the blank before each description, write the letter of the matching term. Some choices may be used more than once.
1._____ Induces rapid onset of immunity
2._____Induces mainly an antibody response
3. _____Induces good cell-mediated immunity
4. _____Increases antigenicity
5. _____Uses antigen fragments
6. _____Uses attenuated microbes
A. Attenuated viral vaccine
B. Adjuvant
C. Subunit vaccine
D. Immunoglobulin
E. Residual virulence

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of each term provided. For example, an attenuated viral vaccine (A) uses weakened live microbes and typically induces strong immunity including cell-mediated responses.
Step 2: Match 'Induces rapid onset of immunity' with the term that provides immediate protection, which is usually immunoglobulin (D), as it involves passive immunity through antibodies.
Step 3: For 'Induces mainly an antibody response,' identify the vaccine type that primarily stimulates humoral immunity without strong cell-mediated immunity, such as a subunit vaccine (C).
Step 4: 'Induces good cell-mediated immunity' is characteristic of vaccines that use live, attenuated microbes (A), because they mimic natural infection and activate T cells effectively.
Step 5: 'Increases antigenicity' refers to substances that enhance the immune response to an antigen, which is the role of an adjuvant (B). 'Uses antigen fragments' corresponds to subunit vaccines (C), and 'Uses attenuated microbes' matches attenuated viral vaccines (A).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Vaccines

Vaccines can be live attenuated, subunit, or use other forms of antigens. Live attenuated vaccines contain weakened microbes that induce strong, rapid immunity including cell-mediated responses. Subunit vaccines use specific antigen fragments to stimulate mainly antibody production without live organisms.
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Immune Response Types

The immune system responds via humoral immunity (antibody production) and cell-mediated immunity (T-cell responses). Different vaccines or immunizations preferentially stimulate one or both types, influencing the speed and nature of protection.
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Adjuvants and Antigenicity

Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immune response by increasing antigenicity. They help stimulate a stronger and longer-lasting immunity by improving antigen presentation and activating immune cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.

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Textbook Question

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:

a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani

b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani

c. Tetanus toxoid

d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)

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Textbook Question

Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.

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