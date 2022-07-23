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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 1
Chapter 17, Problem 1

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:
a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. Tetanus toxoid
d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between active and passive immunity: Active immunity involves stimulating the body's own immune system to produce antibodies, which takes time to develop. Passive immunity involves the direct transfer of antibodies, providing immediate protection.
Review the options: Options a, b, and c involve vaccines (attenuated, modified live, or toxoid), which stimulate active immunity and therefore require time for the immune response to develop.
Recognize that immediate immunity requires ready-made antibodies, which are provided by immunoglobulins or antitoxins, offering passive immunity.
Identify that immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin) provides immediate protection by neutralizing the toxin directly without waiting for the body to produce its own antibodies.
Conclude that to obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, the patient should receive immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin), as it provides passive immunity instantly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Active vs. Passive Immunity

Active immunity involves stimulating the body's immune system to produce its own antibodies, usually through vaccines, and takes time to develop. Passive immunity provides immediate protection by directly supplying antibodies, such as immunoglobulins, but this protection is temporary.
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Passive vs. Active Transport

Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine

The tetanus toxoid vaccine contains an inactivated toxin that triggers the immune system to produce antibodies against tetanus toxin. It is used for long-term immunity but does not provide immediate protection because the immune response takes days to weeks to develop.
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Tetanus Immunoglobulin (Antitoxin)

Tetanus immunoglobulin is a preparation of antibodies against tetanus toxin, providing immediate passive immunity. It is used in cases of potential tetanus exposure to neutralize the toxin quickly while the body develops its own immune response.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.

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Textbook Question

_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.

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Textbook Question

Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.

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Textbook Question

In the blank before each description, write the letter of the matching term. Some choices may be used more than once.

1._____ Induces rapid onset of immunity

2._____Induces mainly an antibody response

3. _____Induces good cell-mediated immunity

4. _____Increases antigenicity

5. _____Uses antigen fragments

6. _____Uses attenuated microbes

A. Attenuated viral vaccine

B. Adjuvant

C. Subunit vaccine

D. Immunoglobulin

E. Residual virulence

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Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?

a. Attenuated vaccine

b. Modified live vaccine

c. Chemically killed vaccine

d. Immunoglobulin

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