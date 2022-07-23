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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 1
Chapter 17, Problem 1

Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.

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Step 1: Define variolation by explaining that it was an early method used in China to induce immunity against smallpox by deliberately introducing material from smallpox sores into a healthy person, usually through the skin or nasal passages.
Step 2: Describe Jenner's vaccination procedure, highlighting that it involved using material from cowpox lesions (a related but much milder disease) to confer immunity against smallpox, which was safer than variolation.
Step 3: Compare the source of the infectious agent in both methods: variolation used actual smallpox virus, while Jenner's vaccination used cowpox virus, which provided cross-protection.
Step 4: Contrast the risks involved: variolation carried a significant risk of causing full-blown smallpox and spreading the disease, whereas Jenner's vaccination greatly reduced these risks due to the milder nature of cowpox.
Step 5: Summarize the impact of both practices on immunology and public health, noting that variolation was an important precursor to vaccination, which became the foundation for modern immunization strategies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Variolation

Variolation was an early method of immunization practiced in China, involving the deliberate introduction of material from smallpox sores into healthy individuals to induce a mild infection and subsequent immunity. This technique carried risks of severe disease and transmission but was a precursor to modern vaccination.

Jenner’s Vaccination

Edward Jenner’s vaccination involved using cowpox virus material to protect against smallpox, providing immunity without causing the severe disease associated with variolation. This safer method laid the foundation for modern immunology and the development of vaccines.
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Immunological Principles and Safety

Both variolation and vaccination rely on stimulating the immune system to develop protection against smallpox. However, vaccination is safer because it uses a related but less harmful virus, reducing the risk of severe illness and spread, highlighting advances in understanding immune responses and disease prevention.
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Textbook Question

To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:

a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani

b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani

c. Tetanus toxoid

d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)

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Textbook Question

_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.

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Textbook Question

Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.

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Textbook Question

In the blank before each description, write the letter of the matching term. Some choices may be used more than once.

1._____ Induces rapid onset of immunity

2._____Induces mainly an antibody response

3. _____Induces good cell-mediated immunity

4. _____Increases antigenicity

5. _____Uses antigen fragments

6. _____Uses attenuated microbes

A. Attenuated viral vaccine

B. Adjuvant

C. Subunit vaccine

D. Immunoglobulin

E. Residual virulence

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Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?

a. Attenuated vaccine

b. Modified live vaccine

c. Chemically killed vaccine

d. Immunoglobulin

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