To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:
a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. Tetanus toxoid
d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)
To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive:
a. An attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. A modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. Tetanus toxoid
d. Immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)
_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.
Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.
In the blank before each description, write the letter of the matching term. Some choices may be used more than once.
1._____ Induces rapid onset of immunity
2._____Induces mainly an antibody response
3. _____Induces good cell-mediated immunity
4. _____Increases antigenicity
5. _____Uses antigen fragments
6. _____Uses attenuated microbes
A. Attenuated viral vaccine
B. Adjuvant
C. Subunit vaccine
D. Immunoglobulin
E. Residual virulence
Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. Attenuated vaccine
b. Modified live vaccine
c. Chemically killed vaccine
d. Immunoglobulin