The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is:
a. Immunoglobulin
b. Complement
c. Histamine
d. Interleukin
e. Prostaglandin
The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is:
a. Immunoglobulin
b. Complement
c. Histamine
d. Interleukin
e. Prostaglandin
Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?
Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?
The immunoglobulin class that mediates type I hypersensitivity is:
a. IgA
b. IgM
c. IgG
d. IgD
e. IgE
Label the four types of grafts on the accompanying figure.
Hemolytic disease of the newborn is caused by antibodies against which major blood group antigen?
a. MHC protein
b. MN antigen
c. ABO antigen
d. Rhesus antigen
e. Type II protein