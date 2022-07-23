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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 2
Chapter 18, Problem 2

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Type III hypersensitivity reactions may lead to the development of glomerulonephritis.

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1
Step 1: Understand the context of Type III hypersensitivity reactions. These reactions involve immune complex formation where antigen-antibody complexes deposit in tissues, causing inflammation and tissue damage.
Step 2: Recognize that glomerulonephritis is an inflammation of the glomeruli in the kidneys, which can be caused by immune complex deposition.
Step 3: Recall that Type III hypersensitivity reactions are indeed associated with diseases like glomerulonephritis because immune complexes can deposit in the glomeruli, triggering inflammation.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement: 'Type III hypersensitivity reactions may lead to the development of glomerulonephritis.' Since this is consistent with the known mechanism, the statement is true.
Step 5: Conclude that no changes are needed to the statement because it correctly describes the relationship between Type III hypersensitivity and glomerulonephritis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type III Hypersensitivity Reactions

Type III hypersensitivity involves immune complex-mediated reactions where antigen-antibody complexes deposit in tissues, triggering inflammation. This can cause tissue damage, especially in blood vessels and organs like the kidneys, leading to diseases such as glomerulonephritis.
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Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is inflammation of the kidney's glomeruli, often caused by immune complex deposition. It impairs kidney function and can result from various immune responses, including Type III hypersensitivity, which leads to tissue injury and impaired filtration.

Immune Complex Formation and Deposition

Immune complexes form when antibodies bind to soluble antigens. If not cleared properly, these complexes deposit in tissues, activating complement and attracting inflammatory cells. This process underlies Type III hypersensitivity and contributes to diseases like glomerulonephritis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is:

a. Immunoglobulin

b. Complement

c. Histamine

d. Interleukin

e. Prostaglandin

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Textbook Question

Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?

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Textbook Question

Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?

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Textbook Question

The immunoglobulin class that mediates type I hypersensitivity is:

a. IgA

b. IgM

c. IgG

d. IgD

e. IgE

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Textbook Question

Label the four types of grafts on the accompanying figure.

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Textbook Question

Hemolytic disease of the newborn is caused by antibodies against which major blood group antigen?

a. MHC protein

b. MN antigen

c. ABO antigen

d. Rhesus antigen

e. Type II protein

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