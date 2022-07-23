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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 9
Chapter 18, Problem 9

Infection with HIV causes __________.
a. Primary immunodeficiency disease
b. Acquired hypersensitivity syndrome
c. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
d. Anaphylactic immunodeficiency diseases
e. Combined immunodeficiency diseases

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1
Understand the key terms in the question: HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, which affects the immune system.
Recall that HIV infection leads to a condition where the immune system becomes severely weakened over time, making the body vulnerable to infections and certain cancers.
Identify the term that describes an immune deficiency acquired after birth, rather than inherited, which is caused by an external factor such as a virus.
Match the correct term from the options given: 'Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome' (AIDS) is the condition caused by HIV infection.
Confirm that the other options do not correctly describe the condition caused by HIV: primary immunodeficiency is inherited, hypersensitivity involves allergic reactions, anaphylactic is a severe allergic response, and combined immunodeficiency refers to inherited defects affecting multiple immune components.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

HIV is a retrovirus that targets the immune system, specifically CD4+ T cells, leading to their gradual depletion. This weakening of the immune system makes the body more vulnerable to infections and certain cancers.
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Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

AIDS is the advanced stage of HIV infection characterized by a severely weakened immune system. It is defined by the occurrence of specific opportunistic infections or cancers in an HIV-positive individual.
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Primary vs. Acquired Immunodeficiency

Primary immunodeficiencies are genetic and present from birth, while acquired immunodeficiencies develop later due to external factors like infections (e.g., HIV). Understanding this distinction helps identify that HIV causes an acquired, not primary, immunodeficiency.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n):

a. Secondary immunodeficiency

b. Complex immunodeficiency

c. Acquired immunodeficiency

d. Primary immunodeficiency

e. Induced immunodeficiency

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Textbook Question

When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):

a. Rejected graft

b. Autograft

c. Allograft

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. Cardiograft

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?

a. A heart attack

b. Acute anaphylaxis

c. Farmer’s lung

d. Graft-versus-host disease

e. Systemic lupus erythematosus

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Textbook Question

What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?

a. Antihistamine

b. Bronchodilator

c. Corticosteroid

d. Epinephrine

e. All of the above

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