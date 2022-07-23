A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n):
a. Secondary immunodeficiency
b. Complex immunodeficiency
c. Acquired immunodeficiency
d. Primary immunodeficiency
e. Induced immunodeficiency
A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n):
a. Secondary immunodeficiency
b. Complex immunodeficiency
c. Acquired immunodeficiency
d. Primary immunodeficiency
e. Induced immunodeficiency
When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):
a. Rejected graft
b. Autograft
c. Allograft
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. Cardiograft
Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?
a. A heart attack
b. Acute anaphylaxis
c. Farmer’s lung
d. Graft-versus-host disease
e. Systemic lupus erythematosus
What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?
a. Antihistamine
b. Bronchodilator
c. Corticosteroid
d. Epinephrine
e. All of the above