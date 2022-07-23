Infection with HIV causes __________.
a. Primary immunodeficiency disease
b. Acquired hypersensitivity syndrome
c. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
d. Anaphylactic immunodeficiency diseases
e. Combined immunodeficiency diseases
Infection with HIV causes __________.
a. Primary immunodeficiency disease
b. Acquired hypersensitivity syndrome
c. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
d. Anaphylactic immunodeficiency diseases
e. Combined immunodeficiency diseases
Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.
A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n):
a. Secondary immunodeficiency
b. Complex immunodeficiency
c. Acquired immunodeficiency
d. Primary immunodeficiency
e. Induced immunodeficiency
A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis:
a. Is free of tuberculosis
b. Is shedding Mycobacterium
c. Has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens
d. Is susceptible to tuberculosis
e. Is resistant to tuberculosis
Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?
a. A heart attack
b. Acute anaphylaxis
c. Farmer’s lung
d. Graft-versus-host disease
e. Systemic lupus erythematosus
What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?
a. Antihistamine
b. Bronchodilator
c. Corticosteroid
d. Epinephrine
e. All of the above