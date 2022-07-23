Infection with HIV causes __________.
a. Primary immunodeficiency disease
b. Acquired hypersensitivity syndrome
c. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
d. Anaphylactic immunodeficiency diseases
e. Combined immunodeficiency diseases
Infection with HIV causes __________.
a. Primary immunodeficiency disease
b. Acquired hypersensitivity syndrome
c. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
d. Anaphylactic immunodeficiency diseases
e. Combined immunodeficiency diseases
Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.
When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):
a. Rejected graft
b. Autograft
c. Allograft
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. Cardiograft
Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?
a. A heart attack
b. Acute anaphylaxis
c. Farmer’s lung
d. Graft-versus-host disease
e. Systemic lupus erythematosus
What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?
a. Antihistamine
b. Bronchodilator
c. Corticosteroid
d. Epinephrine
e. All of the above