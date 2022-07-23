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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 8
Chapter 18, Problem 8

A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n):
a. Secondary immunodeficiency
b. Complex immunodeficiency
c. Acquired immunodeficiency
d. Primary immunodeficiency
e. Induced immunodeficiency

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the roles of B cells and T cells in the immune system. B cells are responsible for antibody production (humoral immunity), while T cells are involved in cell-mediated immunity.
Step 2: Recognize that a deficiency affecting both B cells and T cells indicates a problem with both arms of the adaptive immune system, which is characteristic of certain immunodeficiencies.
Step 3: Differentiate between primary and secondary immunodeficiencies. Primary immunodeficiencies are usually genetic or congenital defects present from birth, while secondary immunodeficiencies are acquired later due to external factors like infections or treatments.
Step 4: Note that a combined deficiency of B and T cells typically points to a primary immunodeficiency, often called a severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), which is a genetic disorder.
Step 5: Based on this understanding, select the option that corresponds to a congenital or genetic deficiency affecting both B and T cells, which is a primary immunodeficiency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Immunodeficiency

Primary immunodeficiencies are genetic or congenital disorders where components of the immune system, such as B cells and T cells, are absent or dysfunctional from birth. These deficiencies lead to increased susceptibility to infections and are not caused by external factors.
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Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity

B Cells and T Cells

B cells and T cells are lymphocytes essential for adaptive immunity. B cells produce antibodies to neutralize pathogens, while T cells help in killing infected cells and regulating immune responses. A deficiency in both severely impairs immune defense.
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Regulatory T Cells

Secondary vs. Acquired Immunodeficiency

Secondary or acquired immunodeficiencies result from external factors like infections, malnutrition, or medical treatments, rather than genetic causes. Unlike primary immunodeficiencies, these develop after birth and can affect various immune components.
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Primary vs. Secondary Infections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Infection with HIV causes __________.

a. Primary immunodeficiency disease

b. Acquired hypersensitivity syndrome

c. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome

d. Anaphylactic immunodeficiency diseases

e. Combined immunodeficiency diseases

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.

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Textbook Question

When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):

a. Rejected graft

b. Autograft

c. Allograft

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. Cardiograft

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?

a. A heart attack

b. Acute anaphylaxis

c. Farmer’s lung

d. Graft-versus-host disease

e. Systemic lupus erythematosus

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Textbook Question

What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?

a. Antihistamine

b. Bronchodilator

c. Corticosteroid

d. Epinephrine

e. All of the above

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