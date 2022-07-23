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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 5
Chapter 18, Problem 5

Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.

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Identify the four main classes of immunosuppressive drugs commonly used: corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, and biologic agents (such as monoclonal antibodies).
Describe the mechanism of action for corticosteroids, which primarily reduce inflammation and suppress the immune response by inhibiting cytokine production and T-cell activation.
Explain how calcineurin inhibitors (e.g., cyclosporine, tacrolimus) work by blocking the calcineurin pathway, thereby preventing the activation of T-cells and production of interleukin-2 (IL-2).
Discuss antiproliferative agents (e.g., azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil) that inhibit DNA synthesis, leading to reduced proliferation of lymphocytes, especially T and B cells.
Outline the role of biologic agents, such as monoclonal antibodies, which target specific immune molecules or cells (e.g., anti-CD3, anti-TNF) to selectively suppress immune responses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Classes of Immunosuppressive Drugs

Immunosuppressive drugs are categorized into classes such as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, and biologics. Each class targets different pathways in the immune response to reduce immune activity, which is crucial in preventing transplant rejection or treating autoimmune diseases.
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Mechanisms of Action

Understanding how each class of immunosuppressive drugs works is essential. For example, corticosteroids reduce inflammation broadly, calcineurin inhibitors block T-cell activation, antiproliferative agents inhibit lymphocyte proliferation, and biologics target specific immune molecules or cells.
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Therapeutic Uses and Side Effects

Different immunosuppressive drugs have varied clinical applications and side effect profiles. Knowing these helps compare their functions, such as which drugs are preferred for organ transplantation versus autoimmune diseases, and the risks like infection or toxicity associated with each.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.

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Textbook Question

A deficiency of both B cells and T cells is most likely a(n):

a. Secondary immunodeficiency

b. Complex immunodeficiency

c. Acquired immunodeficiency

d. Primary immunodeficiency

e. Induced immunodeficiency

1443
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Textbook Question

When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):

a. Rejected graft

b. Autograft

c. Allograft

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. Cardiograft

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Textbook Question

Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:

a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen

b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung

c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores

d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens

1465
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Textbook Question

A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis:

a. Is free of tuberculosis

b. Is shedding Mycobacterium

c. Has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens

d. Is susceptible to tuberculosis

e. Is resistant to tuberculosis

1500
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?

a. A heart attack

b. Acute anaphylaxis

c. Farmer’s lung

d. Graft-versus-host disease

e. Systemic lupus erythematosus

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