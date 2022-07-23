Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.
Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.
When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):
a. Rejected graft
b. Autograft
c. Allograft
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. Cardiograft
Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:
a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen
b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung
c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores
d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.
Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?
a. A heart attack
b. Acute anaphylaxis
c. Farmer’s lung
d. Graft-versus-host disease
e. Systemic lupus erythematosus