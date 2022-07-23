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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 5
Chapter 18, Problem 5

A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis:
a. Is free of tuberculosis
b. Is shedding Mycobacterium
c. Has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens
d. Is susceptible to tuberculosis
e. Is resistant to tuberculosis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a tuberculin skin test (TST) measures: it detects a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction to purified protein derivative (PPD) from Mycobacterium tuberculosis, indicating immune system recognition of tuberculosis antigens.
Recognize that a positive TST means the immune system has been sensitized to tuberculosis antigens, which usually occurs after exposure to the bacteria or vaccination with BCG (though in this problem, the patient is not immunized).
Eliminate options that do not align with the meaning of a positive test: it does not mean the patient is free of tuberculosis (a), nor does it directly indicate active shedding of bacteria (b), susceptibility (d), or resistance (e).
Focus on the fact that a positive test reflects prior exposure to tuberculosis antigens, which triggers the immune response detected by the test.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is that the patient has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens, even if they do not currently have active disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)

The tuberculin skin test is a diagnostic tool used to detect immune sensitization to Mycobacterium tuberculosis antigens. A positive result indicates that the person's immune system has previously encountered TB antigens, causing a delayed hypersensitivity reaction at the injection site.
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Immune Response to Tuberculosis

When exposed to Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the immune system mounts a cell-mediated response involving T cells. This response leads to the formation of a localized skin reaction in the TST, reflecting prior exposure or infection, but not necessarily active disease or contagiousness.
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Interpretation of a Positive TST

A positive tuberculin skin test means the individual has been exposed to TB antigens, either through infection or vaccination. It does not confirm active disease, contagiousness, or immunity, but indicates sensitization to the bacteria.
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Positive Feedback
Related Practice
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Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.

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Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.

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When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n):

a. Rejected graft

b. Autograft

c. Allograft

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. Cardiograft

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Textbook Question

Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:

a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen

b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung

c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores

d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?

a. A heart attack

b. Acute anaphylaxis

c. Farmer’s lung

d. Graft-versus-host disease

e. Systemic lupus erythematosus

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