Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.
Match the genera of pathogens to their appearance in stained smears: Actinomyces, Bacillus, Clostridium, Mycobacterium, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus.
(a) Methenamine silver <IMAGE>
(b) Gram <IMAGE>
(c) Gram <IMAGE>
(d) Acid fast <IMAGE>
(e) Gram <IMAGE>
(f) Gram <IMAGE>
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Bacterial Staining Techniques
Morphology and Characteristics of Bacterial Genera
Correlation Between Staining Results and Bacterial Identification
Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?
How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?
a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular
communication.
b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.
c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.
d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.
Which of the following bacteria causes a common type of food poisoning?
a. Streptococcus sanguis
b. Clostridium tetani
c. Staphylococcus aureus
d. Streptococcus pyogenes
For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.
___ Scalded skin syndrome
___ Osteomyelitis
___ Pharyngitis
___ Scarlet fever
___ Pyoderma
___ Rheumatic fever
___ Glomerulonephritis
___ Sinusitis
___ Otitis media
___ Anthrax
___ Myonecrosis
___ Diphtheria
___ Leprosy
___ Dental caries
___ Acne
A. Staphylococcus
B. Streptococcus
C. Mycobacterium
D. Listeria
E. Propionibacterium
F. Corynebacterium
G. Bacillus
H. Clostridium
I. Actinomyces