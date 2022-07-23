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Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 1
Chapter 19, Problem 1

For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.


___ Scalded skin syndrome
___ Osteomyelitis
___ Pharyngitis
___ Scarlet fever
___ Pyoderma
___ Rheumatic fever
___ Glomerulonephritis
___ Sinusitis
___ Otitis media
___ Anthrax
___ Myonecrosis
___ Diphtheria
___ Leprosy
___ Dental caries
___ Acne




A. Staphylococcus
B. Streptococcus
C. Mycobacterium
D. Listeria
E. Propionibacterium
F. Corynebacterium
G. Bacillus
H. Clostridium
I. Actinomyces

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that each disease or condition is caused by a specific genus of bacteria. Your task is to match each disease with the correct bacterial genus from the provided list.
Step 2: Recall or research the common bacterial causes for each condition. For example, Scalded skin syndrome is typically caused by bacteria from the genus Staphylococcus, while Diphtheria is caused by Corynebacterium.
Step 3: Use the process of elimination and your knowledge of microbiology to assign the correct genus to each disease. For instance, diseases like Scarlet fever and Rheumatic fever are associated with Streptococcus, while Anthrax is caused by Bacillus.
Step 4: Write down the genus letter (A through I) next to each disease based on your matching. This helps organize your answers clearly and ensures you have covered all diseases.
Step 5: Review your matches to confirm they align with known microbiological facts about each disease's causative agent, ensuring accuracy before finalizing your answers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Genus and Disease Association

Many bacterial diseases are caused by specific genera, each with characteristic pathogenic mechanisms. Understanding which genus is responsible for a disease helps in diagnosis and treatment. For example, Staphylococcus often causes skin infections, while Streptococcus is linked to throat infections and rheumatic fever.
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Pathogenesis and Clinical Manifestations

Different bacteria cause distinct clinical syndromes based on their virulence factors and tissue tropism. Recognizing the symptoms and affected tissues (e.g., skin, bone, respiratory tract) aids in linking diseases to their bacterial causes. For instance, Mycobacterium causes chronic infections like leprosy, while Clostridium produces toxins leading to myonecrosis.
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Microbial Taxonomy and Identification

Bacterial genera are classified based on morphology, staining, and biochemical properties. Knowing these classifications helps differentiate similar diseases caused by different bacteria. For example, Corynebacterium diphtheriae causes diphtheria, distinguished from other genera by its club-shaped cells and toxin production.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?

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Textbook Question

How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?

a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular

communication.

b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.

c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.

d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bacteria causes a common type of food poisoning?

a. Streptococcus sanguis

b. Clostridium tetani

c. Staphylococcus aureus

d. Streptococcus pyogenes

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Textbook Question

Match the genera of pathogens to their appearance in stained smears: Actinomyces, Bacillus, Clostridium, Mycobacterium, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus.

(a) Methenamine silver <IMAGE>

(b) Gram <IMAGE>

(c) Gram <IMAGE>

(d) Acid fast <IMAGE>

(e) Gram <IMAGE>

(f) Gram <IMAGE>

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