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Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 1
Chapter 19, Problem 1

Which of the following bacteria causes a common type of food poisoning?
a. Streptococcus sanguis
b. Clostridium tetani
c. Staphylococcus aureus
d. Streptococcus pyogenes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which bacterium is commonly associated with food poisoning, a condition caused by ingestion of toxins or bacteria-contaminated food.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Streptococcus sanguis is primarily associated with oral flora and dental plaque, not food poisoning.
Step 3: Clostridium tetani is known for causing tetanus, a neurological disease, and is not typically linked to food poisoning.
Step 4: Staphylococcus aureus produces enterotoxins that can contaminate food and cause rapid-onset food poisoning symptoms, making it a common cause of food poisoning.
Step 5: Streptococcus pyogenes is mainly responsible for infections like strep throat and skin infections, not food poisoning.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Food Poisoning and Its Causes

Food poisoning occurs when harmful bacteria or their toxins contaminate food, leading to illness. Understanding which bacteria commonly cause food poisoning helps identify the source and symptoms of the infection.
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Staphylococcus aureus as a Foodborne Pathogen

Staphylococcus aureus is a common bacterium that produces toxins causing rapid-onset food poisoning. It often contaminates improperly stored or handled foods, leading to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
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Distinguishing Pathogenic Roles of Bacteria

Different bacteria cause distinct diseases; for example, Clostridium tetani causes tetanus, while Streptococcus species are linked to throat infections or dental issues. Recognizing these roles helps differentiate which bacteria are responsible for food poisoning.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?

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Textbook Question

Match the genera of pathogens to their appearance in stained smears: Actinomyces, Bacillus, Clostridium, Mycobacterium, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus.

(a) Methenamine silver <IMAGE>

(b) Gram <IMAGE>

(c) Gram <IMAGE>

(d) Acid fast <IMAGE>

(e) Gram <IMAGE>

(f) Gram <IMAGE>

1027
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Textbook Question

For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.


___ Scalded skin syndrome

___ Osteomyelitis

___ Pharyngitis

___ Scarlet fever

___ Pyoderma

___ Rheumatic fever

___ Glomerulonephritis

___ Sinusitis

___ Otitis media

___ Anthrax

___ Myonecrosis

___ Diphtheria

___ Leprosy

___ Dental caries

___ Acne



A. Staphylococcus

B. Streptococcus

C. Mycobacterium

D. Listeria

E. Propionibacterium

F. Corynebacterium

G. Bacillus

H. Clostridium

I. Actinomyces

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