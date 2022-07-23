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Chapter 19, Problem 1

Which of the following bacteria causes a common type of food poisoning?

a. Streptococcus sanguis

b. Clostridium tetani

c. Staphylococcus aureus

d. Streptococcus pyogenes

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand the question is asking which bacterium is commonly associated with food poisoning, a condition caused by ingestion of toxins or bacteria-contaminated food. Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Streptococcus sanguis is primarily associated with oral flora and dental plaque, not food poisoning. View full solution Step 3: Clostridium tetani is known for causing tetanus, a neurological disease, and is not typically linked to food poisoning. Step 4: Staphylococcus aureus produces enterotoxins that can contaminate food and cause rapid-onset food poisoning symptoms, making it a common cause of food poisoning. Step 5: Streptococcus pyogenes is mainly responsible for infections like strep throat and skin infections, not food poisoning.

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